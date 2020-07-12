419 Apartments for rent in Hillcrest, San Diego, CA
1 of 17
1 of 20
1 of 7
1 of 19
1 of 1
1 of 12
1 of 36
1 of 17
1 of 15
1 of 1
1 of 23
1 of 12
1 of 6
1 of 11
1 of 25
1 of 21
1 of 23
1 of 28
1 of 16
1 of 9
1 of 3
1 of 10
1 of 23
1 of 51
Hillcrest is a vibrant uptown neighborhood that’s home to socially active residents of all ages. Long known as a hub for activism, Hillcrest is an accepting neighborhood that also has plenty of nightlife, dining, local shopping, and culture for its residents to enjoy.
Transportation
- SR-163
- I-8
- I-5
- Walkable
Demographic
- Medical & professional employees
- Diverse mix of young singles, married couples, and retirees
Contains:
- UCSD Medical Center
- Mercy Hospital
- Hillcrest Farmers’ Market
- The Hub | Hillcrest Market
Close to:
- North Park
- Balboa Park
- Downtown San Diego
Hillcrest in three words: diverse, eclectic, vibrant
Hillcrest is the vibrant center of San Diego’s uptown region. This diverse community has been thriving ever since it first became the center one of San Diego’s activism movements in the 1970s. A diverse mix of singles, couples, and families now calls Hillcrest home, and they can’t resist all of the eclectic charm that the community offers. This accepting community is a great place for renters to settle down in a charming Craftsman home or modern apartment. Hillcrest apartments are always just steps away from local shops, bars, and cafes, and you’ll be in the good company of a diverse group of neighbors when you’re out and about enjoying all of dynamic Hillcrest.
There are a variety of housing options for rent in historic Hillcrest. While there isn’t a lot of new construction, you’ll see a good mix of mid-century modern apartments, townhomes, and small single-family homes for rent.
Living in Hillcrest works for many different lifestyles, whether that’s a young family renting a home overlooking Balboa Park or a new intern renting an apartment near UCSD Medical Center. Young singles looking to make the most of Hillcrest dining and nightlife should look near the intersection of University and Normal.
The condos in that area are walking distance from dozens of bars and restaurants, plus day-to-day conveniences like Ralphs, Trader Joe’s, and a CorePower Yoga studio. It’s such a popular area that rentals aren’t vacant for long; do your research in advance and spend some time exploring the small residential streets looking for “For Rent” signs.
There’s also a hub of activity around the intersection of University and 5th, the site of the famous Hillcrest Sign. Consider renting here if you work at Mercy Hospital, you’ll be able to walk not only to work but also to Whole Foods, Landmark Cinemas, and a diverse cluster of trendy cafes and restaurants.
Hillcrest is an accepting community that welcomes new residents with open arms. Whether you’re a young professional looking for your first apartment after college or a retiree ready to unwind in a lively neighborhood, renting in Hillcrest has something for everyone. The apartments aren’t as posh as the downtown high-rises, but rents are far more budget-friendly and the historical charm contributes to the spirit of the neighborhood. Ditch your car for a day and start your apartment hunt in vibrant Hillcrest. If you need guidance, pop into a local shop and your friendly new neighbors will be happy to help and sing the praises of Hillcrest!
Hillcrest is known for its nightlife, but once you start exploring the neighborhood, you’ll see that the community consists of much more than young partygoers. Hillcrest is becoming a popular choice for retirees who want to leave their commuting days behind and enjoy a walkable lifestyle. And once you set off on foot, you can head straight to a relaxing brunch, a quick trip to Whole Foods, or a full day of nature and culture at Balboa Park. Many Hillcrest renters enjoy spending Sunday mornings at the Hillcrest Farmers’ Market, a weekly event so popular that the market now offers free trolley service to accommodate the growing number of shoppers. With over 100 weekly vendors, you’ll find far more than just fresh fruits and veggies; you’ll want to load up your bags with homemade tamales, artisan cheeses, and organic cosmetics. Hillcrest also hosts large annual events like the San Diego Pride Parade in July and the Hillcrest CityFest Street Fair in August. Both events draw large crowds of over 100,000 and are celebrations of the vibrant Hillcrest community spirit.