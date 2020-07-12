419 Apartments for rent in Hillcrest, San Diego, CA

Hillcrest is known for its nightlife, but once you start exploring the neighborhood, you’ll see that the community consists of much more than young partygoers. Hillcrest is becoming a popular choice for retirees who want to leave their commuting days behind and enjoy a walkable lifestyle. And once you set off on foot, you can head straight to a relaxing brunch, a quick trip to Whole Foods, or a full day of nature and culture at Balboa Park. Many Hillcrest renters enjoy spending Sunday mornings at the Hillcrest Farmers’ Market, a weekly event so popular that the market now offers free trolley service to accommodate the growing number of shoppers. With over 100 weekly vendors, you’ll find far more than just fresh fruits and veggies; you’ll want to load up your bags with homemade tamales, artisan cheeses, and organic cosmetics. Hillcrest also hosts large annual events like the San Diego Pride Parade in July and the Hillcrest CityFest Street Fair in August. Both events draw large crowds of over 100,000 and are celebrations of the vibrant Hillcrest community spirit.