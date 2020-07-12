Apartment List
CA
san diego
hillcrest
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:41 PM

419 Apartments for rent in Hillcrest, San Diego, CA

Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
3 Units Available
Mission Hills Commons
4021 Falcon St, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,585
1210 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,830
1191 sqft
Located In the heart of the historic neighborhood of Mission Hills, near vibrant downtown San Diego, this extraordinary enclave of apartment homes and lofts offer convenience and style.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Aspen Park
3505 Reynard Way, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,420
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
Short drive to Downtown San Diego, the zoo and SeaWorld. Private balconies in upstairs units with private backyards on the ground floor. Pool and sundeck area. Updated appliances.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
2 Units Available
Montecito Point
4179 3rd Ave, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,898
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,478
950 sqft
Perfect location within walking distance of many restaurants and shops. Spacious floor plans with vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets and private patios/balconies. Near freeways. Minutes from Historic Gaslamp District, San Diego Zoo and Fashion Valley Mall.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4021 8th Avenue 503
4021 8th Avenue, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,195
1037 sqft
Urban Living 2BR Corner Unit Top Floor - Property Id: 262540 This spacious two bedroom two bathroom apartment home is on the top floor (no neighbors above you) and features: phenomenal kitchen, huge deck, an open floor plan w/modern interior

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3570 1st Avenue Unit 5N
3570 1st Avenue, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1225 sqft
2 bed 2 bath - (RLNE5889359)

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4253 5th Avenue
4253 5th Avenue, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
Amazing 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Unit in Hillcrest - The beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom unit is a must see. Unit can be furnished or unfurnished. Large open layout, Beautiful kitchen with lots of cabinet space, Both bathrooms have large bathtubs.

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3606 1st Ave. Unit 103
3606 1st Avenue, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
772 sqft
Vacation Rental! Banker’s Hill 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath 772 sq. ft. - Must see! Conveniently located SHORT-TERM RENTAL is fully equipped for your stay.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3687 4th Ave Unit 210
3687 4th Avenue, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1088 sqft
Contemporary 2B/2BA w/ 2 Parking Spaces, A/C & Great Location! - AVAILABLE NOW! Built in 2007, the luxurious and highly coveted Atlas at Hillcrest Condominium is a sophisticated urban residence situated in the heart of stylish Hillcrest, just

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
3688 1st Ave # 12 - 1
3688 1st Avenue, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
617 sqft
Nestled in the highly desired neighborhood of Hillcrest on 1st ave is this open and bright 1 bedroom 1 bath condo with in unit washer dryer, brand new gray luxury vinyl plank flooring, updated kitchen with balcony.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3760 3rd Ave UpperFl
3760 3rd Avenue, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
Brand New Upgraded Upper Floor Prime Location SD - Property Id: 314633 Coming Soon Under Construction Prime Location Uptown San Diego Hillcrest 92103 Brand New UPGRADED Luxury Apts 2BR 2BA 2Cars Private Garage Space Plus Driveway Parking Space All

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3825 Centre St. Unit 23
3825 Centre Street, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,388
1006 sqft
GREAT LOCATION!! LIGHT & BRIGHT W/ WASHER & DRYER & STORAGE SHED!! PET FRIENDLY - A bright 2-bedroom condo in the heart of Hillcrest. Perfect for both the young single professional or a family with small children.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1221 Robinson Ave 2
1221 Robinson Avenue, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,375
400 sqft
Robinson apartment - Property Id: 232038 Charming apartment complex with nice outdoor common areas.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
819 University Ave
819 University Avenue, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,025
180 sqft
Vantaggio Suites Hillcrest San Diego (University Ave) is located in the heart of the hip and trendy neighborhood hillcrest. We offer bi-weekly housekeeping, free wireless internet, laundry facilities, and cable TV.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
540 Otsego Dr
540 Otsego Drive, San Diego, CA
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$8,900
3292 sqft
A stunning LEED Gold Certified Mid-Century modern-inspired home designed and built by award-winning firm Nakhshab Development & Design.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1033 University Ave
1033 University Avenue, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
2200 sqft
Fabulous penthouse apartment in a fantastic location in the heart of Hillcrest. Rarely available single-level unit with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, approx. 2200 sq. ft. Bright, open floor plan, granite, and high-end stainless steel appliances.

1 of 21

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
3812 Park Blvd Unit #404
3812 Park Boulevard, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,450
487 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 Bedroom at The Egyptian! - This is an incredible one bedroom condo with an extra space adjacent to the kitchen with sliding panels for privacy and a Murphy bed (you can also use it as an office or dining).

1 of 23

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
134 W Walnut Ave Unit D
134 West Walnut Avenue, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1333 sqft
134 W Walnut Ave Unit D Available 04/25/20 Stunning 2B+Den/2.5BA Condo w/ Private Deck, A/C & Reserved Parking! - AVAILABLE NOW! Stunning 2B+Den/2.5BA condo available for lease in Hillcrest featuring 1333 SF of living space over two levels.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3666 3rd Ave Unit 403
3666 3rd Avenue, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
998 sqft
3666 3rd Ave Unit 403 Available 08/01/20 $2,500 - 2 Bed 2 Bath Top Floor Condo in Hillcrest with Bay Views! - Gorgeous 2 bedroom 2 bathroom Condo located on the Top Floor in Hillcrest is renovated with a beautiful kitchen with Granite countertops,

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4077 Third Ave,
4077 3rd Avenue, San Diego, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,600
534 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Hillcrest Fully furnished Executive Condo in Prime Location! utilities, parking included! - 1-Bedroom, 1-Bath Condo with sunny light, clean design and welcoming feeling! Welcome to this 616 sq. ft.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3932 9th Ave Unit 18
3932 9th Avenue, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
535 sqft
3932 9th Ave Unit 18 Available 07/16/20 $1,750 - 1 Bed / 1 Bath Condo in Hillcrest - 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom Condo in the Heart of Hillcrest! Features includes in-unit washer/dryer, stainless steel appliances, gas stove, New carpet and comes with one

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
3953 FIRST AVENUE SPACIOUS
3953 1st Ave, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,450
LARGE Brand New Modern Luxury Prime 92103 Uptown - Property Id: 316654 Brand New Modern Luxury Apts Prime Location Near All — Located in Mission Hills Hillcrest San Diego California 92103 • Walker's Paradise High Walk Score 92 • World Class

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4102 1st Avenue
4102 1st Avenue, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
862 sqft
4102 1st Avenue Available 07/15/20 COMING SOON! 3 bedroom 1 bath house for rent in Hillcrest! - COMING SOON! Spanish style home located north of Washington St.
Results within 1 mile of Hillcrest
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
13 Units Available
AV8
2155 Kettner Boulevard, San Diego, CA
Studio
$2,175
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,580
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,590
1182 sqft
Luxury community with complimentary WiFi, charging stations, coffee bar and fob entry access. Apartments are spacious and feature high-end fixtures. Located just two blocks from the waterfront park.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
7 Units Available
Presidio View
1440 Hotel Cir N, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,965
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,520
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just off Interstate 8 and close to the San Diego River. Resort-style heated swimming pool, 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness center and BBQ/grill area. Well-appointed apartments with washer/dryer in unit.
Hillcrest
Neighborhood Guide
Neighborhood overview

Hillcrest is a vibrant uptown neighborhood that’s home to socially active residents of all ages. Long known as a hub for activism, Hillcrest is an accepting neighborhood that also has plenty of nightlife, dining, local shopping, and culture for its residents to enjoy.

Transportation

  • SR-163
  • I-8
  • I-5
  • Walkable

Demographic

  • Medical & professional employees
  • Diverse mix of young singles, married couples, and retirees

Contains:

  • UCSD Medical Center
  • Mercy Hospital
  • Hillcrest Farmers’ Market
  • The Hub | Hillcrest Market

Close to:

  • North Park
  • Balboa Park
  • Downtown San Diego

Hillcrest in three words: diverse, eclectic, vibrant

Living in Hillcrest

Hillcrest is the vibrant center of San Diego’s uptown region. This diverse community has been thriving ever since it first became the center one of San Diego’s activism movements in the 1970s. A diverse mix of singles, couples, and families now calls Hillcrest home, and they can’t resist all of the eclectic charm that the community offers. This accepting community is a great place for renters to settle down in a charming Craftsman home or modern apartment. Hillcrest apartments are always just steps away from local shops, bars, and cafes, and you’ll be in the good company of a diverse group of neighbors when you’re out and about enjoying all of dynamic Hillcrest.

Renting in Hillcrest, San Diego

There are a variety of housing options for rent in historic Hillcrest. While there isn’t a lot of new construction, you’ll see a good mix of mid-century modern apartments, townhomes, and small single-family homes for rent.

Living in Hillcrest works for many different lifestyles, whether that’s a young family renting a home overlooking Balboa Park or a new intern renting an apartment near UCSD Medical Center. Young singles looking to make the most of Hillcrest dining and nightlife should look near the intersection of University and Normal.

The condos in that area are walking distance from dozens of bars and restaurants, plus day-to-day conveniences like Ralphs, Trader Joe’s, and a CorePower Yoga studio. It’s such a popular area that rentals aren’t vacant for long; do your research in advance and spend some time exploring the small residential streets looking for “For Rent” signs.

There’s also a hub of activity around the intersection of University and 5th, the site of the famous Hillcrest Sign. Consider renting here if you work at Mercy Hospital, you’ll be able to walk not only to work but also to Whole Foods, Landmark Cinemas, and a diverse cluster of trendy cafes and restaurants.

Hillcrest is an accepting community that welcomes new residents with open arms. Whether you’re a young professional looking for your first apartment after college or a retiree ready to unwind in a lively neighborhood, renting in Hillcrest has something for everyone. The apartments aren’t as posh as the downtown high-rises, but rents are far more budget-friendly and the historical charm contributes to the spirit of the neighborhood. Ditch your car for a day and start your apartment hunt in vibrant Hillcrest. If you need guidance, pop into a local shop and your friendly new neighbors will be happy to help and sing the praises of Hillcrest!

Things to do in Hillcrest

Hillcrest is known for its nightlife, but once you start exploring the neighborhood, you’ll see that the community consists of much more than young partygoers. Hillcrest is becoming a popular choice for retirees who want to leave their commuting days behind and enjoy a walkable lifestyle. And once you set off on foot, you can head straight to a relaxing brunch, a quick trip to Whole Foods, or a full day of nature and culture at Balboa Park. Many Hillcrest renters enjoy spending Sunday mornings at the Hillcrest Farmers’ Market, a weekly event so popular that the market now offers free trolley service to accommodate the growing number of shoppers. With over 100 weekly vendors, you’ll find far more than just fresh fruits and veggies; you’ll want to load up your bags with homemade tamales, artisan cheeses, and organic cosmetics. Hillcrest also hosts large annual events like the San Diego Pride Parade in July and the Hillcrest CityFest Street Fair in August. Both events draw large crowds of over 100,000 and are celebrations of the vibrant Hillcrest community spirit.

