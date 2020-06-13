All apartments in San Diego
6344 Mount Adelbert Dr.
6344 Mount Adelbert Dr.

6344 Mount Adelbert Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6344 Mount Adelbert Drive, San Diego, CA 92111
Clairemont Mesa East

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
furnished
carpet
Furnished 3Bd/2Ba Single Story Home - Beautifully furnished fully updated home.
Quartz counter tops Stainless steel appliances, tiled and carpeted flooring.
Great location near shops and restaurants and hospital.
6 months to 1 year lease.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4690977)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6344 Mount Adelbert Dr. have any available units?
6344 Mount Adelbert Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6344 Mount Adelbert Dr. have?
Some of 6344 Mount Adelbert Dr.'s amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6344 Mount Adelbert Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
6344 Mount Adelbert Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6344 Mount Adelbert Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 6344 Mount Adelbert Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 6344 Mount Adelbert Dr. offer parking?
No, 6344 Mount Adelbert Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 6344 Mount Adelbert Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6344 Mount Adelbert Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6344 Mount Adelbert Dr. have a pool?
No, 6344 Mount Adelbert Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 6344 Mount Adelbert Dr. have accessible units?
No, 6344 Mount Adelbert Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 6344 Mount Adelbert Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 6344 Mount Adelbert Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
