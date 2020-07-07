Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 6210 Pembroke Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
6210 Pembroke Drive
Last updated September 6 2019 at 11:09 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6210 Pembroke Drive
6210 Pembroke Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
College East
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
6210 Pembroke Drive, San Diego, CA 92115
College East
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6210 Pembroke Drive have any available units?
6210 Pembroke Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
Is 6210 Pembroke Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6210 Pembroke Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6210 Pembroke Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6210 Pembroke Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 6210 Pembroke Drive offer parking?
No, 6210 Pembroke Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6210 Pembroke Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6210 Pembroke Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6210 Pembroke Drive have a pool?
No, 6210 Pembroke Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6210 Pembroke Drive have accessible units?
No, 6210 Pembroke Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6210 Pembroke Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6210 Pembroke Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6210 Pembroke Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6210 Pembroke Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Strata
969 Market St
San Diego, CA 92101
Westbrook Apartments
7134 Schilling Ave
San Diego, CA 92126
Pacific Point
768 Hollister St
San Diego, CA 92154
Vora Mission Gorge
4440 Twain Ave
San Diego, CA 92120
Sofi Canyon Hills
9870 Mercy Rd
San Diego, CA 92129
Casoleil
1100 Dennery Rd
San Diego, CA 92154
Arrive Mission Valley
5395 Napa St
San Diego, CA 92110
Terraza La Jolla
5165 Luigi Terrace
San Diego, CA 92122
Similar Pages
San Diego 1 Bedrooms
San Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with Parking
San Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chula Vista, CA
Irvine, CA
Escondido, CA
Oceanside, CA
Corona, CA
Carlsbad, CA
Vista, CA
Mission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CA
La Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CA
Lake Forest, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Mira Mesa
University City
Carmel Valley
Pacific Beach
East Village
La Jolla
Rancho Penasquitos
Rancho Bernardo
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-San Diego
San Diego City College
San Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University