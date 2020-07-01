All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 5657 Mary Lane Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
5657 Mary Lane Drive
Last updated December 18 2019 at 12:33 AM

5657 Mary Lane Drive

5657 Mary Lane Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
College West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5657 Mary Lane Drive, San Diego, CA 92115
College West

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Great Location! Huge 5 bedroom, 2 bathrooms, Office. Huge backyard and patio, Newly kitchen with stainless steel appliances and bathroom remodeled.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5657 Mary Lane Drive have any available units?
5657 Mary Lane Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5657 Mary Lane Drive have?
Some of 5657 Mary Lane Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5657 Mary Lane Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5657 Mary Lane Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5657 Mary Lane Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5657 Mary Lane Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5657 Mary Lane Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5657 Mary Lane Drive offers parking.
Does 5657 Mary Lane Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5657 Mary Lane Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5657 Mary Lane Drive have a pool?
No, 5657 Mary Lane Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5657 Mary Lane Drive have accessible units?
No, 5657 Mary Lane Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5657 Mary Lane Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5657 Mary Lane Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Rey
801 A St
San Diego, CA 92101
eaves Mission Ridge
2745 Meadow Lark Dr
San Diego, CA 92123
Fashion Terrace Apartments
6888 Friars Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
Vora Mission Gorge
4440 Twain Ave
San Diego, CA 92120
Citra at Point Loma
4464 Castelar St
San Diego, CA 92107
The Cathryn
2980 1st Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Cass Street Apartments
5025 Cass St
San Diego, CA 92109
Montierra
9904 Kika Ct
San Diego, CA 92129

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University