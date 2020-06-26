5459 Forbes Avenue, San Diego, CA 92120 Allied Gardens
Amenities
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
Move in Ready - Beautiful move in ready home located in the desirable Del Cerro neighborhood. This home has a pool to enjoy those summer days and is centrally located to freeways, schools and shopping centers.
No Pets Allowed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5459 Forbes Avenue have any available units?
5459 Forbes Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 5459 Forbes Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5459 Forbes Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.