Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5370 Reservoir Dr

5370 Reservoir Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5370 Reservoir Drive, San Diego, CA 92115
College East

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5370 Reservoir Dr have any available units?
5370 Reservoir Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5370 Reservoir Dr have?
Some of 5370 Reservoir Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5370 Reservoir Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5370 Reservoir Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5370 Reservoir Dr pet-friendly?
No, 5370 Reservoir Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5370 Reservoir Dr offer parking?
No, 5370 Reservoir Dr does not offer parking.
Does 5370 Reservoir Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5370 Reservoir Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5370 Reservoir Dr have a pool?
Yes, 5370 Reservoir Dr has a pool.
Does 5370 Reservoir Dr have accessible units?
No, 5370 Reservoir Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5370 Reservoir Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5370 Reservoir Dr has units with dishwashers.
