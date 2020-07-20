All apartments in San Diego
5140 Calle Sand Arch #66 - 1

5140 Calle Sand Arch · No Longer Available
Location

5140 Calle Sand Arch, San Diego, CA 92154
Ocean Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
4 BEDROOM TOWNHOME IN A BRAND NEW LUNA @ PLAYA DEL SOL IN OCEAN VIEW HILLS COMMUNITY. 1 BED AND BATH ON FIRST LEVEL. MOVE IN READY BY NOV 15. WASHER AND DRYER IN LAUNDRY ROOM. COMMUNITY POOL AND PARK WITH BBQ AREA.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5140 Calle Sand Arch #66 - 1 have any available units?
5140 Calle Sand Arch #66 - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5140 Calle Sand Arch #66 - 1 have?
Some of 5140 Calle Sand Arch #66 - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5140 Calle Sand Arch #66 - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
5140 Calle Sand Arch #66 - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5140 Calle Sand Arch #66 - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 5140 Calle Sand Arch #66 - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5140 Calle Sand Arch #66 - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 5140 Calle Sand Arch #66 - 1 offers parking.
Does 5140 Calle Sand Arch #66 - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5140 Calle Sand Arch #66 - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5140 Calle Sand Arch #66 - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 5140 Calle Sand Arch #66 - 1 has a pool.
Does 5140 Calle Sand Arch #66 - 1 have accessible units?
No, 5140 Calle Sand Arch #66 - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 5140 Calle Sand Arch #66 - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5140 Calle Sand Arch #66 - 1 has units with dishwashers.
