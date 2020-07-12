/
ocean crest
108 Apartments for rent in Ocean Crest, San Diego, CA
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
RiverEdge Terrace
4805 Wind Surf Way, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,029
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from the San Diego South Bay area. Recently renovated community with in-unit laundry, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. On-site amenities include pool, playground, grill area, tennis and basketball courts, and sauna.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
15 Units Available
Casoleil
1100 Dennery Rd, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,682
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1295 sqft
Stunning community in the heart of San Diego, minutes from I-805. On-site pool, playground, business center and dog park. Updated interiors with a fireplace, extra storage, and patio or balcony.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
44 Units Available
Greenfield Village
5540 Ocean Gate Ln, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,675
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,375
1287 sqft
Luxurious units include ice maker, extra storage and walk-in closets. Community features BBQ grill, clubhouse, concierge and pool. Convenient location for commuters just steps from Otay Mesa Freeway.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
3 Units Available
The Landings at Oceanview Hills
455 Dennery Rd, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1030 sqft
Luxury apartments with distinctive floor plans, designer features, nine-foot ceilings and spacious living rooms. Easy to hop on the freeway or get to restaurants and shops. Swimming pool, spa and dry sauna on premises.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
682 Vista San Rafael
682 Vista San Rafael, San Diego, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,900
2328 sqft
5 Bed, 2 Bath, Two-story home with living room, dining area, kitchen w/island, gas stove/oven, backyard & 2 car garage. Utilities, water, and trash are not included. Please contact our office to schedule an appointment.
Last updated April 12 at 10:26am
1 Unit Available
1010 Sunset Crossing Point
1010 Sunset Crossing Point, San Diego, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
1010 Sunset Crossing Point Available 04/17/20 1010 Sunset Crossing Point - Spacious Large 4 BD/ 2.5 ba, 2 car garage. Fantastic Views!! - DRIVE BY ONLY UNTIL April 17th. Spacious Large 4 bedrooms/2.
Results within 1 mile of Ocean Crest
Last updated July 12 at 06:11pm
1 Unit Available
Villa Bahia
2307 E Beyer Blvd, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
900 sqft
Apartments feature wood floors, brushed nickel fixtures, ample storage space and ceiling fans. Conveniences like off-street parking and on-site laundry please residents. Close to the 805 Freeway.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1135 Kostner Dr 1
1135 Kostner Drive, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartment for rent - Property Id: 306861 Attach apartment 2 bedroom 1 bathroom in south bay area Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/306861 Property Id 306861 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5884415)
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
238 Regency Ct Unit C
238 Regency Ct, Chula Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1212 sqft
*Spacious 3 bedroom 1.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
5458 San Roberto
5458 San Roberto, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1829 sqft
This tri-level home is available for rent JULY 1 2020. Built in 2016 this brand new home has 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath on 3rd Floor and 1/2 bath on main and 2nd floor. Home features A/C, Washer and Dryer, all appliances, balcony, and large open layout.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
1735 San Eugenio
1735 San Eugenio, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1505 sqft
Available JULY! Spectacular Townhome in the popular and newer Vista Del Sur Community... End Unit for great privacy... 3 Full bedrooms upstairs and 2.5 bathrooms PLUS a media area / den space.
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
1640 Maple Drive - 48
1640 Maple Drive, Chula Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1576 sqft
Centurion Property Management is proud to present this spacious 3 bedroom & 3 bath town-home.
Results within 5 miles of Ocean Crest
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
32 Units Available
The Residences at Escaya
1925 Avenida Escaya, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,970
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,430
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,545
1607 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
11 Units Available
Pulse Millenia Apartments
2043 Artisan Way, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,090
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,065
1371 sqft
Luxurious homes include laundry, patio or balcony, granite counters and garbage disposal. Pet-friendly community also includes pool, pool table, fire pit and BBQ grill. Located minutes from shopping, dining and entertainment.
Last updated July 12 at 07:42pm
15 Units Available
Teresina
1250 Santa Cora Ave, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,851
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,151
992 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,642
1161 sqft
Located in the Otay Ranch area right off La Media Road, this community is just minutes from the beach. Amenities in this pet-friendly community include a sauna, gym, and hot tub. Apartments have in-unit laundry.
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
26 Units Available
Camden Sierra at Otay Ranch
1390 Santa Alicia Ave, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,806
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,201
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,642
1340 sqft
Fantastic community near Heritage Park. Active on-site amenities including g a pool, fitness center, billiards room and grilling area. Updated amenities in unit including hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
6 Units Available
Del Oro on Broadway
986 Broadway, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,295
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1001 sqft
Easy access to the beach and Downtown San Diego area. Soundproof walls, private patios, and fantastic views. Stainless steel appliances, chef-inspired kitchens, and open floor plans. Pet-friendly community. On-site pool.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
3 Units Available
Salerno
1630 Paseo Monti, Chula Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,238
1895 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Salerno, a luxury community offering expansive three and four bedroom townhomes with attached two-car garages in Chula Vista, CA.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
22 Units Available
Alexan Millenia
1660 Metro Avenue, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,908
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,566
1419 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,216
1380 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
6 Units Available
Pacific Point
768 Hollister St, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,748
900 sqft
Furnished apartments right near I-5 and minutes from the Pacific Ocean. Community includes a pool, grilling station and playground. Near Otay Valley Regional Park for a convenient natural getaway.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
2 Units Available
Contessa @ Otay Ranch
1924 E Palomar St, Chula Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
2025 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
16 Units Available
Alexan Rivue
1902 Millenia Ave, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,105
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,738
1571 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
16 Units Available
Point Bonita
250 Bonita Glen Dr, Chula Vista, CA
Studio
$1,570
419 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,603
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,030
996 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
10 Units Available
Tavera
1465 Santa Victoria Rd, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,781
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,840
1463 sqft
Nicely crafted homes with granite counters and custom finishes. Community includes a dog park, business center and grilling station. Easy access to I-805. Close to Brown Field Municipal Airport.
