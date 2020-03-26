Rent Calculator
5059 Campanile Drive
Last updated August 5 2019 at 4:50 AM
5059 Campanile Drive
5059 Campanile Drive
No Longer Available
Location
5059 Campanile Drive, San Diego, CA 92115
College West
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5059 Campanile Drive have any available units?
5059 Campanile Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
Is 5059 Campanile Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5059 Campanile Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5059 Campanile Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5059 Campanile Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 5059 Campanile Drive offer parking?
No, 5059 Campanile Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5059 Campanile Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5059 Campanile Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5059 Campanile Drive have a pool?
No, 5059 Campanile Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5059 Campanile Drive have accessible units?
No, 5059 Campanile Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5059 Campanile Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5059 Campanile Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5059 Campanile Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5059 Campanile Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
