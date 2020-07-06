All apartments in San Diego
Last updated September 6 2019 at 11:09 AM

4860 Catoctin Drive

4860 Catoctin Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4860 Catoctin Drive, San Diego, CA 92115
College East

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4860 Catoctin Drive have any available units?
4860 Catoctin Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 4860 Catoctin Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4860 Catoctin Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4860 Catoctin Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4860 Catoctin Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4860 Catoctin Drive offer parking?
No, 4860 Catoctin Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4860 Catoctin Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4860 Catoctin Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4860 Catoctin Drive have a pool?
No, 4860 Catoctin Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4860 Catoctin Drive have accessible units?
No, 4860 Catoctin Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4860 Catoctin Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4860 Catoctin Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4860 Catoctin Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4860 Catoctin Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

