Last updated January 28 2020 at 7:00 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4821 Kenmore Terrace
4821 Kenmore Terrace
·
No Longer Available
Location
4821 Kenmore Terrace, San Diego, CA 92116
Adams North
Amenities
patio / balcony
parking
microwave
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4821 Kenmore Terrace have any available units?
4821 Kenmore Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
Is 4821 Kenmore Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
4821 Kenmore Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4821 Kenmore Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 4821 Kenmore Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 4821 Kenmore Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 4821 Kenmore Terrace offers parking.
Does 4821 Kenmore Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4821 Kenmore Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4821 Kenmore Terrace have a pool?
No, 4821 Kenmore Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 4821 Kenmore Terrace have accessible units?
No, 4821 Kenmore Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 4821 Kenmore Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 4821 Kenmore Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4821 Kenmore Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 4821 Kenmore Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
