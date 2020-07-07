All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4821 Kenmore Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4821 Kenmore Terrace
Last updated January 28 2020 at 7:00 AM

4821 Kenmore Terrace

4821 Kenmore Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4821 Kenmore Terrace, San Diego, CA 92116
Adams North

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
microwave
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4821 Kenmore Terrace have any available units?
4821 Kenmore Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 4821 Kenmore Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
4821 Kenmore Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4821 Kenmore Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 4821 Kenmore Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4821 Kenmore Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 4821 Kenmore Terrace offers parking.
Does 4821 Kenmore Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4821 Kenmore Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4821 Kenmore Terrace have a pool?
No, 4821 Kenmore Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 4821 Kenmore Terrace have accessible units?
No, 4821 Kenmore Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 4821 Kenmore Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 4821 Kenmore Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4821 Kenmore Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 4821 Kenmore Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ridgewood Village
12435 Heatherton Ct
San Diego, CA 92128
Carmel Terrace
11540 Windcrest Ln
San Diego, CA 92128
Signature Point
13006 Signature Pt
San Diego, CA 92130
BLVD North Park
2020 El Cajon Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92104
Broadstone Makers Quarter
1601 Broadway
San Diego, CA 92101
Ascent at Campus of Life
10785 Pomerado Road
San Diego, CA 92131
Sola
13385 Highlands Place
San Diego, CA 92130
Mira Bella Apartments
3455 Kearny Villa Rd
San Diego, CA 92123

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University