All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4615 VISTA ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4615 VISTA ST
Last updated May 21 2019 at 5:13 PM

4615 VISTA ST

4615 Vista Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4615 Vista Street, San Diego, CA 92116
Kensington

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Come and see this beautiful Kensington classic! Located in one of San Diego's most desirable neighborhoods, this Spanish style remodel with original gumwood windows and custom matching shutters for privacy. It also features original hardwood floors and tile throughout, as well as remodeled baths & kitchen with stainless steel appliances. The charming wood burning fireplace has been rebuilt with Spanish tiles. The electrical work was redone in 2013 and the living room is pre-wired for surround sound. The home has three bright and spacious bedrooms and 2 baths, each with soaking tub/shower. Enjoy gorgeous landscaping in the patio area and very private back yard & the gardener is included in rent! Parking for 4 vehicles in 2-car detached garage and driveway, plus additional street parking. In addition to the central air conditioning, all the bedrooms and the living room also have ceiling fans. The home is situated on a quiet street and private lot - all within walking distance to Kensington's downtown shops and restaurants and an easy cab ride or drive to Qualcomm stadium (5 min), downtown (10 min), any of the great beaches (10-20 min), and to San Diego International Airport (15 min). In addition, it is 10 miles or less to NBSD, MCAS Miramar, or Point Loma Navy base. Up to 2 pets (under 40 lbs each) permitted upon prior approval. Enjoy everything urban living has to offer while coming home to a small-town feel in the quiet, sought-after neighborhood of Kensington!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4615 VISTA ST have any available units?
4615 VISTA ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4615 VISTA ST have?
Some of 4615 VISTA ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4615 VISTA ST currently offering any rent specials?
4615 VISTA ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4615 VISTA ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 4615 VISTA ST is pet friendly.
Does 4615 VISTA ST offer parking?
Yes, 4615 VISTA ST offers parking.
Does 4615 VISTA ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4615 VISTA ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4615 VISTA ST have a pool?
No, 4615 VISTA ST does not have a pool.
Does 4615 VISTA ST have accessible units?
No, 4615 VISTA ST does not have accessible units.
Does 4615 VISTA ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4615 VISTA ST has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

IDEA1
899 Park Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
Signature Point
13006 Signature Pt
San Diego, CA 92130
Sofi Canyon Hills
9870 Mercy Rd
San Diego, CA 92129
SOFI Westview
11760 Westview Pkwy
San Diego, CA 92126
The Overlook at Bernardo Heights
15909 Avenida Venusto
San Diego, CA 92128
Il Palazzo
2040 Columbia St
San Diego, CA 92101
Broadstone Makers Quarter
1601 Broadway
San Diego, CA 92101
Altura
11921 Carmel Creek Rd
San Diego, CA 92130

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University