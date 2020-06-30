All apartments in San Diego
4031 Grayson Dr

4031 Grayson Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4031 Grayson Drive, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Excellent location near parks, schools, Del Mar Highlands and One Paseo! Easy access to freeways and nearby beaches. Features include formal living room & dining room; family room; downstairs guest room w/private bath; spacious master suite with walk-in closets; 3 fireplaces; Jack & Jill bedroom; open concept kitchen with updated counter-tops & cabinets; lush and inviting back yard with pool/spa, covered patio and lawn space; indoor laundry room, 3-car garage, plenty of storage, gardener and pool service.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4031 Grayson Dr have any available units?
4031 Grayson Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4031 Grayson Dr have?
Some of 4031 Grayson Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4031 Grayson Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4031 Grayson Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4031 Grayson Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4031 Grayson Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4031 Grayson Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4031 Grayson Dr offers parking.
Does 4031 Grayson Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4031 Grayson Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4031 Grayson Dr have a pool?
Yes, 4031 Grayson Dr has a pool.
Does 4031 Grayson Dr have accessible units?
No, 4031 Grayson Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4031 Grayson Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4031 Grayson Dr has units with dishwashers.

