4031 Grayson Dr

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

Excellent location near parks, schools, Del Mar Highlands and One Paseo! Easy access to freeways and nearby beaches. Features include formal living room & dining room; family room; downstairs guest room w/private bath; spacious master suite with walk-in closets; 3 fireplaces; Jack & Jill bedroom; open concept kitchen with updated counter-tops & cabinets; lush and inviting back yard with pool/spa, covered patio and lawn space; indoor laundry room, 3-car garage, plenty of storage, gardener and pool service.