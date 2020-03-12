Amenities

4020 Mississippi St. #2 Available 08/09/19 Beautiful, ground-level 1 bed / 1 bath condo in the heart of North Park! - Available 8/9/2019. This gated complex offers an ideal location with convenient walking distance to both University and Park Boulevard restaurants, coffee shops and breweries. This unit features wood laminate flooring throughout with tiled flooring in kitchen, dining area and bathroom. Built-in shelving, ample closet and storage space, dual-pane windows, updated lighting fixture, and ceiling fans are some of the many other amenities included. The building has a well-maintained, lush courtyard with sitting areas in addition to a shared laundry room and one dedicated off street parking spot. Rent includes water, sewer and trash.



Sorry, No pets allowed.



