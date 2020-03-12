All apartments in San Diego
Location

4020 Mississippi Street, San Diego, CA 92104
University Heights

Amenities

4020 Mississippi St. #2 Available 08/09/19 Beautiful, ground-level 1 bed / 1 bath condo in the heart of North Park! - Available 8/9/2019. This gated complex offers an ideal location with convenient walking distance to both University and Park Boulevard restaurants, coffee shops and breweries. This unit features wood laminate flooring throughout with tiled flooring in kitchen, dining area and bathroom. Built-in shelving, ample closet and storage space, dual-pane windows, updated lighting fixture, and ceiling fans are some of the many other amenities included. The building has a well-maintained, lush courtyard with sitting areas in addition to a shared laundry room and one dedicated off street parking spot. Rent includes water, sewer and trash.

Submit a contact request on our website www.advantageteamrentals.com to receive showing times. Call 888-692-3886 and press option 3 if you have any questions! If you call make sure to leave your name, number and the property you are calling about (4020 Mississippi St #2). Our showing agent will return your call in the order it was received.

$40 application fee per person. Lease until 7/31/2020 with annual renewals. Credit Criteria 700+

Sorry, No pets allowed.

Advantage Team Property Management/bre lic 01387165 www.advantageteamrealestate.com/rentals

Check us out on Facebook + Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/advantageteam https://www.facebook.com/advantageteamRE

UNIT FEATURES : Cable ready/ Hardwood floors/ Refrigerator/ Dishwasher/ Laundry room, hookups/ Oven, range/ Heat - gas

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4952890)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4020 Mississippi St. #2 have any available units?
4020 Mississippi St. #2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4020 Mississippi St. #2 have?
Some of 4020 Mississippi St. #2's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4020 Mississippi St. #2 currently offering any rent specials?
4020 Mississippi St. #2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4020 Mississippi St. #2 pet-friendly?
No, 4020 Mississippi St. #2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4020 Mississippi St. #2 offer parking?
Yes, 4020 Mississippi St. #2 offers parking.
Does 4020 Mississippi St. #2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4020 Mississippi St. #2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4020 Mississippi St. #2 have a pool?
No, 4020 Mississippi St. #2 does not have a pool.
Does 4020 Mississippi St. #2 have accessible units?
No, 4020 Mississippi St. #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 4020 Mississippi St. #2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4020 Mississippi St. #2 has units with dishwashers.
