3929 Caminito Amparo Available 07/19/19 HIGHLY DESIRABLE. UPGRADED PET FRIENDLY HOUSE - Prime Location - LOOK NO FURTHER!!!



This stunning light and bright home with cellular shades blackout, granite counters top grade custom cabinets with pullout shelving, newer stainless appliances. Breakfast bar opens up directly to the family room with cozy fireplace walk out to the private courtyard to relax and enjoy the beautifully landscaped back yard & surroundings beautiful foliage & patio with flagstone pavers through out!



PROPERTY AMENITIES:



- Upgraded Appliances: Refrigerator in Kitchen, Single Oven, Dishwasher & Microwave

- Full-size Washing Machine

- Full-size Dryer

-Stainless Steel Appliances

- Laundry Room

- Vaulted Ceilings

- Granite Countertops

- Upgraded Kitchen

- Upgraded Fixtures

- Fireplace

- Enclosed Backyard

- Private Patio

- Office

- Den

- Formal Dining Room

- Living Room

- Smart thermostat, central air conditioning and heater

-



COMMUNITY FEATURES:



- HOA Name is La Jolla Colony

- Pool

- Spa

- BBQ Area

- Dog Run

- Green belt, near trolley and bus stops



ADDITIONAL LEASE TERMS:

PARKING: Attached 2 Car Garage

HOA NAME: La Jolla Colony

YEAR BUILT: 1988

MAILBOX LOCATION AND NUMBER:

FLOOD ZONE:



TERMS OF THE LEASE:



- One year lease

- Pets negotiable with additional pet rent and/or pet deposit

- Tenant to pay for water, trash, sewer, gas, electric, cable, internet

- Owner is responsible for HOA and Gardener

- Tenant must carry renter's insurance



* Security deposit and first month's move-in funds to be in the form of a cashier's check or money order unless paying via the Tenant Portal.



**Terms and rates are subject to change without notice and without any reason.



***We do business in accordance with the federal fair housing law.



**** We process the first full application before moving onto the next. This means all individuals over the age of 18 must have paid their application fee, filled out the application in full, viewed the unit or adhere to site-unseen guidelines, as well as submitted all needed additional paperwork. We will run a thorough background check on each applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also verify your rental and employment history. If you are second in line, we will let you know, and refund the screening fee if your application is not processed.



***** This ad is to be deemed reliable; however, not guaranteed. Resident is to verify all amenities, appliances, terms of the lease, etc.



****** To submit an application, go to www.BPMSD.com and press Available Rentals. Apply accordingly.



******* Beyond Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.



WE LOOK FORWARD TO WORKING WITH YOU!!!



Beyond Property Management, Inc.



(858) 222-HOME (4663)



CalIfornia B.R.E. #01854799



(RLNE4957805)