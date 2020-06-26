All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 3929 Caminito Amparo.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3929 Caminito Amparo
Last updated July 9 2019 at 10:08 AM

3929 Caminito Amparo

3929 Caminito Amparo · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
University City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3929 Caminito Amparo, San Diego, CA 92122
University City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
3929 Caminito Amparo Available 07/19/19 HIGHLY DESIRABLE. UPGRADED PET FRIENDLY HOUSE - Prime Location - LOOK NO FURTHER!!!

This stunning light and bright home with cellular shades blackout, granite counters top grade custom cabinets with pullout shelving, newer stainless appliances. Breakfast bar opens up directly to the family room with cozy fireplace walk out to the private courtyard to relax and enjoy the beautifully landscaped back yard & surroundings beautiful foliage & patio with flagstone pavers through out!

PROPERTY AMENITIES:

- Upgraded Appliances: Refrigerator in Kitchen, Single Oven, Dishwasher & Microwave
- Full-size Washing Machine
- Full-size Dryer
-Stainless Steel Appliances
- Laundry Room
- Vaulted Ceilings
- Granite Countertops
- Upgraded Kitchen
- Upgraded Fixtures
- Fireplace
- Enclosed Backyard
- Private Patio
- Office
- Den
- Formal Dining Room
- Living Room
- Smart thermostat, central air conditioning and heater
-

COMMUNITY FEATURES:

- HOA Name is La Jolla Colony
- Pool
- Spa
- BBQ Area
- Dog Run
- Green belt, near trolley and bus stops

ADDITIONAL LEASE TERMS:
PARKING: Attached 2 Car Garage
HOA NAME: La Jolla Colony
YEAR BUILT: 1988
MAILBOX LOCATION AND NUMBER:
FLOOD ZONE:

TERMS OF THE LEASE:

- One year lease
- Pets negotiable with additional pet rent and/or pet deposit
- Tenant to pay for water, trash, sewer, gas, electric, cable, internet
- Owner is responsible for HOA and Gardener
- Tenant must carry renter's insurance

* Security deposit and first month's move-in funds to be in the form of a cashier's check or money order unless paying via the Tenant Portal.

**Terms and rates are subject to change without notice and without any reason.

***We do business in accordance with the federal fair housing law.

**** We process the first full application before moving onto the next. This means all individuals over the age of 18 must have paid their application fee, filled out the application in full, viewed the unit or adhere to site-unseen guidelines, as well as submitted all needed additional paperwork. We will run a thorough background check on each applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also verify your rental and employment history. If you are second in line, we will let you know, and refund the screening fee if your application is not processed.

***** This ad is to be deemed reliable; however, not guaranteed. Resident is to verify all amenities, appliances, terms of the lease, etc.

****** To submit an application, go to www.BPMSD.com and press Available Rentals. Apply accordingly.

******* Beyond Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.

******** ARE YOU A PROPERTY OWNER? We would love to give you a FREE RENTAL ANALYSIS. We are here to help! Feel free to call us directly at (858) 222-4663 to learn more about our services.

WE LOOK FORWARD TO WORKING WITH YOU!!!

Beyond Property Management, Inc.

(858) 222-HOME (4663)

CalIfornia B.R.E. #01854799

(RLNE4957805)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3929 Caminito Amparo have any available units?
3929 Caminito Amparo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3929 Caminito Amparo have?
Some of 3929 Caminito Amparo's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3929 Caminito Amparo currently offering any rent specials?
3929 Caminito Amparo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3929 Caminito Amparo pet-friendly?
Yes, 3929 Caminito Amparo is pet friendly.
Does 3929 Caminito Amparo offer parking?
Yes, 3929 Caminito Amparo offers parking.
Does 3929 Caminito Amparo have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3929 Caminito Amparo offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3929 Caminito Amparo have a pool?
Yes, 3929 Caminito Amparo has a pool.
Does 3929 Caminito Amparo have accessible units?
No, 3929 Caminito Amparo does not have accessible units.
Does 3929 Caminito Amparo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3929 Caminito Amparo has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Tuscany
1670 Kettner Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
Presidio View
1440 Hotel Cir N
San Diego, CA 92108
Club River Run
10041 Rio San Diego Dr
San Diego, CA 92108
Westbrook Apartments
7134 Schilling Ave
San Diego, CA 92126
The Merian
601 11th Avenue
San Diego, CA 92101
Aquatera Apartment Homes
5777 Mission Center Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
Broadstone Little Italy
1980 Kettner Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
Shift Apartments
1501 Island Ave
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University