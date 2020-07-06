All apartments in San Diego
3910 Boone Street

3910 Boone Street · No Longer Available
Location

3910 Boone Street, San Diego, CA 92117
Bay Ho

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
No PitBulls
2 car Garage
House is in Bayho

Rent per month plus Deposit
Available Feb.1st 2020
Washer dryer hookup in Garage
Tenants pay their own utilities Gas&Electric and water
RICK - Contact

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3910 Boone Street have any available units?
3910 Boone Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 3910 Boone Street currently offering any rent specials?
3910 Boone Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3910 Boone Street pet-friendly?
No, 3910 Boone Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3910 Boone Street offer parking?
Yes, 3910 Boone Street offers parking.
Does 3910 Boone Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3910 Boone Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3910 Boone Street have a pool?
No, 3910 Boone Street does not have a pool.
Does 3910 Boone Street have accessible units?
No, 3910 Boone Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3910 Boone Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3910 Boone Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3910 Boone Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3910 Boone Street does not have units with air conditioning.

