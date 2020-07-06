Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3910 Boone Street
Last updated January 21 2020 at 9:47 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3910 Boone Street
3910 Boone Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
3910 Boone Street, San Diego, CA 92117
Bay Ho
Amenities
w/d hookup
garage
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
No PitBulls
2 car Garage
House is in Bayho
Rent per month plus Deposit
Available Feb.1st 2020
Washer dryer hookup in Garage
Tenants pay their own utilities Gas&Electric and water
RICK - Contact
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3910 Boone Street have any available units?
3910 Boone Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
Is 3910 Boone Street currently offering any rent specials?
3910 Boone Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3910 Boone Street pet-friendly?
No, 3910 Boone Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 3910 Boone Street offer parking?
Yes, 3910 Boone Street offers parking.
Does 3910 Boone Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3910 Boone Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3910 Boone Street have a pool?
No, 3910 Boone Street does not have a pool.
Does 3910 Boone Street have accessible units?
No, 3910 Boone Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3910 Boone Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3910 Boone Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3910 Boone Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3910 Boone Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Move Cross Country
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
