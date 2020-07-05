All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 3674 Ruette De Ville.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3674 Ruette De Ville
Last updated October 25 2019 at 12:07 PM

3674 Ruette De Ville

3674 Ruette De Ville · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Carmel Valley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3674 Ruette De Ville, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3674 Ruette De Ville Available 11/05/19 End unit townhome in Chateau Village - 3 br, 3 ba, 2 car garage with small yard. Close to shopping, freeway access, restaurants, and more. Great condition.

(RLNE2474576)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3674 Ruette De Ville have any available units?
3674 Ruette De Ville doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 3674 Ruette De Ville currently offering any rent specials?
3674 Ruette De Ville is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3674 Ruette De Ville pet-friendly?
No, 3674 Ruette De Ville is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3674 Ruette De Ville offer parking?
Yes, 3674 Ruette De Ville offers parking.
Does 3674 Ruette De Ville have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3674 Ruette De Ville does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3674 Ruette De Ville have a pool?
No, 3674 Ruette De Ville does not have a pool.
Does 3674 Ruette De Ville have accessible units?
No, 3674 Ruette De Ville does not have accessible units.
Does 3674 Ruette De Ville have units with dishwashers?
No, 3674 Ruette De Ville does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3674 Ruette De Ville have units with air conditioning?
No, 3674 Ruette De Ville does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vantage Pointe
1281 9th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Chateau Vue Apartments
2920 Clairemont Dr #14
San Diego, CA 92117
Dylan Point Loma
2930 Barnard St
San Diego, CA 92110
Hanover Mission Valley
6161 Fairmount Avenue
San Diego, CA 92120
The Landings at Oceanview Hills
455 Dennery Rd
San Diego, CA 92154
Valentia
5305 Toscana Way
San Diego, CA 92122
Altura
11921 Carmel Creek Rd
San Diego, CA 92130
Park 12 -- The Collection
100 Park Plaza
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University