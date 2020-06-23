Rent Calculator
All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 3537 Caminito Carmel Lndg.
San Diego, CA
3537 Caminito Carmel Lndg
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 10
3537 Caminito Carmel Lndg
3537 Caminito Carmel Landing
·
No Longer Available
Location
3537 Caminito Carmel Landing, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley
Amenities
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3537 Caminito Carmel Lndg have any available units?
3537 Caminito Carmel Lndg doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
Is 3537 Caminito Carmel Lndg currently offering any rent specials?
3537 Caminito Carmel Lndg isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3537 Caminito Carmel Lndg pet-friendly?
No, 3537 Caminito Carmel Lndg is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 3537 Caminito Carmel Lndg offer parking?
No, 3537 Caminito Carmel Lndg does not offer parking.
Does 3537 Caminito Carmel Lndg have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3537 Caminito Carmel Lndg does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3537 Caminito Carmel Lndg have a pool?
Yes, 3537 Caminito Carmel Lndg has a pool.
Does 3537 Caminito Carmel Lndg have accessible units?
No, 3537 Caminito Carmel Lndg does not have accessible units.
Does 3537 Caminito Carmel Lndg have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3537 Caminito Carmel Lndg has units with dishwashers.
Does 3537 Caminito Carmel Lndg have units with air conditioning?
No, 3537 Caminito Carmel Lndg does not have units with air conditioning.
