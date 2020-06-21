Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3405 Florida St
3405 Florida Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
3405 Florida Street, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Contact the official listing agent, David Stone of Greater Good Realty at 619-206-1551 or David@GreaterGoodRealty.com for your private showing of this amazing property.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3405 Florida St have any available units?
3405 Florida St doesn't have any available units at this time.
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3405 Florida St have?
Some of 3405 Florida St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3405 Florida St currently offering any rent specials?
3405 Florida St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3405 Florida St pet-friendly?
No, 3405 Florida St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 3405 Florida St offer parking?
No, 3405 Florida St does not offer parking.
Does 3405 Florida St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3405 Florida St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3405 Florida St have a pool?
No, 3405 Florida St does not have a pool.
Does 3405 Florida St have accessible units?
No, 3405 Florida St does not have accessible units.
Does 3405 Florida St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3405 Florida St has units with dishwashers.
