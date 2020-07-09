Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3315 Grim Ave
Last updated June 10 2020
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3315 Grim Ave
3315 Grim Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
3315 Grim Avenue, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
3315 Grim Ave Available 07/15/20 Craftsman style home,pet friendly,charming neighborhood in North Park! - 2/1 Craftmans house in North Park
(RLNE4045237)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3315 Grim Ave have any available units?
3315 Grim Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3315 Grim Ave have?
Some of 3315 Grim Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3315 Grim Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3315 Grim Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3315 Grim Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3315 Grim Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3315 Grim Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3315 Grim Ave offers parking.
Does 3315 Grim Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3315 Grim Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3315 Grim Ave have a pool?
No, 3315 Grim Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3315 Grim Ave have accessible units?
No, 3315 Grim Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3315 Grim Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3315 Grim Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
