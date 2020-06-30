All apartments in San Diego
3110 Loma Riviera Dr
Last updated October 20 2019 at 7:21 AM

3110 Loma Riviera Dr

3110 Loma Riviera Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3110 Loma Riviera Drive, San Diego, CA 92110
Loma Palisades

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3110 Loma Riviera Dr have any available units?
3110 Loma Riviera Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3110 Loma Riviera Dr have?
Some of 3110 Loma Riviera Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3110 Loma Riviera Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3110 Loma Riviera Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3110 Loma Riviera Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3110 Loma Riviera Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3110 Loma Riviera Dr offer parking?
No, 3110 Loma Riviera Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3110 Loma Riviera Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3110 Loma Riviera Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3110 Loma Riviera Dr have a pool?
Yes, 3110 Loma Riviera Dr has a pool.
Does 3110 Loma Riviera Dr have accessible units?
No, 3110 Loma Riviera Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3110 Loma Riviera Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3110 Loma Riviera Dr has units with dishwashers.

