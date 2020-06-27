All apartments in San Diego
3033 Chauncey Dr

3033 Chauncey Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3033 Chauncey Drive, San Diego, CA 92123
Serra Mesa

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
3033 Chauncey Dr Available 09/01/19 5 bedroom- 3 Bathroom Single Story Home on a large lot; 2-Car Garage - Single story house with a 2-car garage located in Serra Mesa

This spacious home has carpet, tile, and wood laminate flooring, the kitchen has a gas stove (stainless steel), dishwasher, and garbage disposal.

The home has a family room, 2-wood fireplaces, ceiling fan and forced heating. The master suite is large and separate from the other rooms. Washer and dryer hook-ups available.

Let's not forget the fenced back yard with a pool!! Pool service is included.

Rental insurance required upon move in. Trash Paid. Sorry No Pets and No Smoking.

Month to Month

Please do not disturb current occupant

PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.

Rental Requirements:
Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)
Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)
Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords

Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.

Visit www.mtmrentals.com for a complete listing of available rentals

Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3014952)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3033 Chauncey Dr have any available units?
3033 Chauncey Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3033 Chauncey Dr have?
Some of 3033 Chauncey Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3033 Chauncey Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3033 Chauncey Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3033 Chauncey Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3033 Chauncey Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3033 Chauncey Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3033 Chauncey Dr offers parking.
Does 3033 Chauncey Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3033 Chauncey Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3033 Chauncey Dr have a pool?
Yes, 3033 Chauncey Dr has a pool.
Does 3033 Chauncey Dr have accessible units?
No, 3033 Chauncey Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3033 Chauncey Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3033 Chauncey Dr has units with dishwashers.
