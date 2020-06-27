Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony range w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

3033 Chauncey Dr Available 09/01/19 5 bedroom- 3 Bathroom Single Story Home on a large lot; 2-Car Garage - Single story house with a 2-car garage located in Serra Mesa



This spacious home has carpet, tile, and wood laminate flooring, the kitchen has a gas stove (stainless steel), dishwasher, and garbage disposal.



The home has a family room, 2-wood fireplaces, ceiling fan and forced heating. The master suite is large and separate from the other rooms. Washer and dryer hook-ups available.



Let's not forget the fenced back yard with a pool!! Pool service is included.



Rental insurance required upon move in. Trash Paid. Sorry No Pets and No Smoking.



Month to Month



Please do not disturb current occupant



PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.



Rental Requirements:

Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)

Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)

Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords



Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.



Visit www.mtmrentals.com for a complete listing of available rentals



Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3014952)