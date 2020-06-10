303 Market Street

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/44bccda06d ---- Creatively centered in the Heart of San Diego?s Gas Lamp District. Greystone Lofts you will love living here. With over-sized windows, high ceilings spacious studios, lofts, one and two bedroom floor plans we have what you are searching for. Spectacular panoramic views of San Diego skyline from our roof top deck await you. Minutes from the city\'s bustling work centers, shopping at Horton Plaza, restaurants and entertainment of the Gas lamp Quarter. The Padres ballpark is a few blocks away and the Convention Center and the city\'s spectacular marina waterfront .Live in the heart of the action- Live at Greystone Lofts! Contact our friendly, professional staff to schedule a tour of our apartment homes today. Apply Now: www.torreypinespm.com All Applicants must have the following: -Verifiable Monthly Income of 2.5 Times the Monthly Rent -Good Credit and Rental History -A Valid Driver?s License or Identification Professionally managed by Torrey Pines Property Mgmt. Inc 1 Assigned Garage Parking Space Community Grill Controlled Access Courtesy Patrol Professionally Managed Roof Top Deck Trash Chute