2725 G Street

JUST LISTED on the market and we don't anticipate this one will last long!!! Live in this DETACHED 2 Bedroom 1 Bath located in a Prime Golden Hill location, just blocks from Downtown. This home will go quick so don't wait and contact me ASAP!



Check out the photos (photos of actual home), additional features below and contact me today to schedule an appointment to view!

CALL OR TEXT Irina at 619-535-8112 for more info or questions (Text preferred QUICKER RESPONSE)

HOW TO VIEW:



Amid ongoing concerns about the COVID-19 Coronavirus, Elevate SD Properties is committed to maintaining a safe and healthy environment for our employees and prospective residents. We are closely monitoring the ongoing COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic and in following with government recommendations, we want to limit the possible transfer of the coronavirus.



As a result, we have several convenient options available so you can view this home while following the necessary restrictions:



OPTION 1) 3D VIDEO WALKTHROUGH available @ https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=hQZfVHd6zfq&brand=0



OPTION 2) DAILY SELF-SHOWINGS AVAILABLE! We know you're busy...so we've made it possible for you to see this home when it's convenient for you daily between 8am-6:30pm!! But don't wait too long because it was just listed and won't be available long! Register online for a self-showing by following the instructions below:



******Request a showing by registering through the link below and a member of our team will contact you shortly. The registration is really user friendly and will prompt you through a few authentication steps (part of the security feature since accessing the property through the self-showing). If you have any questions, don't hesitate to call or TEXT (for quicker response) 619-535-8112



https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1719937

PROPERTY ADDRESS

2725 G. St

San Diego, CA 92102



Available: NOW!

EXCLUSIVE OPPORTUNITY to live in this upgraded two bedroom apartment home in a quaint community located in a phenomenal location! Enjoy this apartment homes’ contemporary interiors and high-end finishes while taking advantage of this eclectic, funky, and vibrant neighborhood!



This two bedroom one bath features: espresso cabinets w/soft closing doors, granite countertops, stainless steel Frigidaire Gallery appliances (Microwave, Gas stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher) mosaic tile backsplash, ceiling fans w/remote controls, recessed lighting, energy efficient windows, luxury woodstyle flooring throughout (no carpet!), Moen kitchen & bath hardware, walk in closet, crown molding, and more! A private, detached GARAGE is also included!



This is also a pet-friendly community! And when we say pet-friendly, we mean it! No additional monthly fees, no weight limit (*breed restrictions apply), and just a $500 pet deposit.



RENTAL DETAILS:

* 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom | ~ 650 sq.ft. | OPEN LAYOUT

* RECENTLY REMODELED!!!

* Rent $2,095 per month (includes a private detached Garage and Water/Sewer/Trash)

* Deposit: Equivalent to 1 Months Rent ($2,095)

* Application Fee: $35 per adult

* Pets: DOGS and CATS are welcome! No Weight Limit; No Additional Pet Fees! **Breed Restrictions Apply: Pet deposit $500 per pet

* Utilities: Resident is responsible for Gas/Electric, Cable/Internet. Landlord pays for trash, water/sewer

* Available Date: NOW!

* Floor Level: Single Level Detached property

• Parking: 1 Detached Garage! Plenty of On-street parking available for visitors!

* Flexible Lease Terms Available

* Laundry: no laundry onsite but various laundry facilities located conveniently within blocks



KITCHEN: (Recently Remodeled)

* Espresso cabinets w/soft closing doors

* Granite Counter Tops (there is a ton of counter space so perfect for cooking, entertaining)

* Mosaic tile backsplash

* Stainless Steel Frigidaire Gallery Appliances including: Over the range microwave, Gas Stove/Range, Dishwasher, Refrigerator

* Moen Kitchen hardware

* Ample storage space, counter space, and cabinet space



HOME FEATURES:

* Fully Equipped and Remodeled kitchen

* Venice Oak Luxury Woodstyle Flooring Throughout (No carpet!!!)

* Energy Efficient Windows

* Moen Hardware in Kitchen & Bathroom

* Ceiling Fans (w/remote control)

* Open living room area

* Lots of Closets and storage space including shelving and linen closet in the hallway

* Bathroom with shower/tub combination, Moen hardware

* Recessed lighting

* 3 ½ inch baseboards

* New doors

* Brushed nickel finish trims

* Size Panel craftsman doors

* Crown molding throughout

* Two-tone paint

* Individual Tankless Water Heater



THE COMMUNITY:

* Fenced property

* Undergone full renovation including all new landscaping and paint. Extremely well maintained with a very peaceful setting

* Nearby conveniences include restaurants, shopping, entertainment, pharmacy services, various churches, city transportation, medical services are just blocks away!



THE NEIGHBORHOOD:

* Central! Uber Downtown in 5 minutes!

* Within 5-10 minutes to popular attractions including: SeaWorld, San Diego Zoo, Downtown, Balboa Park, Gaslamp, Petco Park, and more

• Blocks from South Park (restaurants, bars, boutiques, cafes, etc. . .)

• Less than 10 minutes from the beaches!

• Central location that is close to 94, 5, 805, 15, 163 freeways

* 10 minutes to Fashion Valley mall

* 10 minutes to Mission Valley Westfield shopping center

* Minutes to Nassco, Naval Base, and more!



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,095, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,095, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.