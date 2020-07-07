All apartments in San Diego
2466 1st Avenue Unit: 20

2466 1st Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2466 1st Avenue, San Diego, CA 92101
Park West

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
elevator
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
WELCOME HOME TO LOFTS ON LAUREL- Featuring 21 Brand New Custom Residences In Bankers Hill, San Diego! JUST LISTED and available for PRE-LEASING for November 2018 Move Ins! Be part of the Dynamic and Refined Lifestyle of Banker’s Hill- Contact us today for exclusive information and to Reserve YOUR New home!

This is a ONE OF A KIND premium two story penthouse featuring a private entrance, two spacious decks with ocean views, walk in closets, tons of storage space & so much more!

Interior photos coming soon! See below on how to preview the property during our upcoming Open House!

AVAILABLE FOR MOVE IN: STARTING NOVEMBER 2018
____________________________
Visit WWW.LOFTSONLAUREL.COM for additional information including current availability!
_____________________________
HOW TO VIEW:

EXCLUSIVE SNEAK PEAK ON SEPT 13, 2018: Register today to be the FIRST to see the luxury residences at Lofts on Laurel. Each of these homes is a custom layout and will be released in phases so when we say this will be the FIRST opportunity to view the inside, we mean it!

And to celebrate this EXCLUSIVE PREVIEW, you’ll be able to Enjoy Champagne and hors d'oeuvres while discovering your future home!

***Copy this link to your browser to SCHEDULE A SHOWING FOR OUR EXCLUSIVE SNEAK PEAK: https://secure.rently.com/properties/665822
_____________________________
CALL OR TEXT 619-535-8112 for more info or questions (Text preferred QUICKER RESPONSE)
_____________________________
PROPERTY ADDRESS:
2466 1st Ave #20
San Diego, CA 92101

**We have other layouts coming up available so please contact for additional information and we will find a perfect fit home for you!
_______________________________
Immerse yourself in San Diego’s most desirable locations with historical charm and modern sophistication! San Diego’s epicenter for arts and culture with a wide variety of foodie hotspots and historic Balboa Park all a short walk from your front door.

Be a part of the dynamic and refined lifestyle of Bankers’ Hill – just minutes from downtown and surrounded by San Diego’s most notable amenities.

Discover Lofts On Laurel. Brand new luxury apartments featuring a modern, urban appeal with exquisite attention to detail. 21 new custom residences featuring studios, step up lofts, one and two bedrooms and Penthouses with thoughtful SMART designs and finishes.
_______________________________
HOME DETAILS:
*2 Bedroom/ 2.5 Bath
*1,369 Sq. Ft. | HUGE
*2 Story Penthouse on the TOP FLOOR
*Address: 2466 1st Ave. #20
*Rent: $4,895
*Deposit: $4,895 (only $500 to reserve that goes towards the regular deposit)
*Pets: No weight limit- Breed restrictions apply (Pet deposit and a monthly pet fee applies)
*Flexible Lease Terms
*Parking: Assigned Parking Space
*Laundry: W/D Inside the home
*Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities (individually metered)
*Two Private Decks with OCEAN VIEWS
*Walk In Closets
*Tons of Storage Space
*Private Entrance
*Walk Score 90 (Walker’s Paradise)

HAND-CRAFTED INTERIOR FEATURES

DESIGNER FEATURES:
-Custom Layouts including: Studios, Step Up Lofts, One and Two bedrooms
-Natural Sustainable Wood Flooring in Upper Units
-Private Decks and Patios with Sliding Glass Doors
-Designer Mosaic Kitchen Backsplashes
-Large Walk-In Closets
-Up to 23-Feet High Ceilings
-Sand Blasted Concrete Lentil Ceilings*
-Polished Concrete Floors
-Interiors and Demising Walls up to 37-Inches Thick
-Sky Lights*
-USB Charging Electrical Outlets
-Custom Hardware Throughout
-Walk In Closets
-Extra Storage under the stairs
-Private Entrance
-Two Private Decks

*Select homes

KITCHEN AND BATHS:
-Ebony Wood Finished Cabinets with Soft Close Doors and Blum Hardware
-Whirlpool Euro Style Stainless Appliances
-Quartz Countertops and Islands with Dual Water Falls*
-Stainless Interior, Low Noise Dishwasher
-Low Profile Slide Out Vent Hood and Built in Oven
-Induction Cooktops
-Large Ceramic Euro Tile Custom Showers with Handheld, Top, Front, and Overhead Spray Nozzles
-Custom Made Glass Shower Enclosures with Soji Doors*
-Brushed Stainless Steel Hardware
-Beautiful Euro Tile in Washrooms
*Select homes

SMART & EFFICIENT LIVING:
-Decorative and 4-inch & 6-inch LED Lighting
-LED lighting in Bedrooms*
-GE Stackable Washer and Dryer
-Noise Reducing and Energy Efficient Windows letting light in without the Heat or UV
-Solar Shades
-Reed Glass Front Doors with Nickel Hardware and Smart Locks
-Two Bedrooms with Multi-Zone Mini Splits for Independent Room Climate Control*
-Smart Home Automation including:
– NEST Thermostats (or equivalent)
– MP3-Programmable Smart Doorbells
– Programmable Entry Doors with Keypad, Key Card, and Standard Key Access
*Select homes

COMMUNITY FEATURES:
-4.0 Security Camera Systems in Building Entrances and Parking
-Rooftop Community Gathering Area with Ocean Views
-High Speed Fiber Optic Network
-CAT 6 Cabling in All Apartments
-Enclosed Dog Run
-Ocean and City Views*
-Bicycle and Surfboard Storage
-Private Storage Units
-Elevator
-Adjacent Surface Parking
-Pet Friendly! No Weight Limit, Breed Restrictions Apply
*Select homes

THE NEIGHBORHOOD:
-Central and Walkable Neighborhood located just blocks from Starbucks, Shops, Restaurants, Local Markets, Farmers Market, Schools and Balboa Park
-San Diego’s most Notable Amenities within Minutes
-Located minutes from Downtown San Diego and surrounded by Hillcrest, Mission Hills, Little Italy, North Park and South Park

Rental Terms: Rent: $4,895, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $4,895, Available 11/1/18

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2466 1st Avenue Unit: 20 have any available units?
2466 1st Avenue Unit: 20 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2466 1st Avenue Unit: 20 have?
Some of 2466 1st Avenue Unit: 20's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2466 1st Avenue Unit: 20 currently offering any rent specials?
2466 1st Avenue Unit: 20 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2466 1st Avenue Unit: 20 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2466 1st Avenue Unit: 20 is pet friendly.
Does 2466 1st Avenue Unit: 20 offer parking?
Yes, 2466 1st Avenue Unit: 20 offers parking.
Does 2466 1st Avenue Unit: 20 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2466 1st Avenue Unit: 20 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2466 1st Avenue Unit: 20 have a pool?
Yes, 2466 1st Avenue Unit: 20 has a pool.
Does 2466 1st Avenue Unit: 20 have accessible units?
No, 2466 1st Avenue Unit: 20 does not have accessible units.
Does 2466 1st Avenue Unit: 20 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2466 1st Avenue Unit: 20 has units with dishwashers.

