2335 Smythe Avenue - 1

on-site laundry pet friendly parking recently renovated range oven

Unit Amenities oven range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This lovely recently remodeled 2 bed 1 bath is low maintenance and MOVE IN READY! Close to dining, shopping, public transportation, and centered between the 805,5 and 905 freeways! New paint, cabinets, flooring, and some appliances. Call or text Rently today to schedule a self showing at your convenience 888-883-1193 with 995571

