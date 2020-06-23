All apartments in San Diego
Last updated December 19 2019 at 1:06 AM

2335 Smythe Avenue - 1

2335 Smythe Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2335 Smythe Avenue, San Diego, CA 92173
San Ysidro

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This lovely recently remodeled 2 bed 1 bath is low maintenance and MOVE IN READY! Close to dining, shopping, public transportation, and centered between the 805,5 and 905 freeways! New paint, cabinets, flooring, and some appliances. Call or text Rently today to schedule a self showing at your convenience 888-883-1193 with 995571
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

