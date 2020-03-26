All apartments in San Diego
Last updated September 8 2019 at 7:13 AM

2322 Bancroft St

2322 Bancroft Street · No Longer Available
Location

2322 Bancroft Street, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2322 Bancroft St have any available units?
2322 Bancroft St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2322 Bancroft St have?
Some of 2322 Bancroft St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2322 Bancroft St currently offering any rent specials?
2322 Bancroft St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2322 Bancroft St pet-friendly?
No, 2322 Bancroft St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2322 Bancroft St offer parking?
Yes, 2322 Bancroft St offers parking.
Does 2322 Bancroft St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2322 Bancroft St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2322 Bancroft St have a pool?
No, 2322 Bancroft St does not have a pool.
Does 2322 Bancroft St have accessible units?
No, 2322 Bancroft St does not have accessible units.
Does 2322 Bancroft St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2322 Bancroft St has units with dishwashers.
