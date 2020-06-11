1801 Diamond St. Unit #3-204

Amenities
Gorgeous Remodeled One bedroom with large patio! Available Now! - This wonderful one bedroom is ready to move in immediately! Here are the features of this property:
* Recently remodeled with new wood floors, carpet in bedroom and paint.
* Private large patio off of the living area
* Spacious 653 square feet
* Granite counters in kitchen and bathroom
* Electric stove/oven, microwave, refrigerator, and dishwasher
* One assigned parking space in garage
* Water, sewer and trash included
* No pets and no smoking
* Standard renters insurance is required
Community Features
* The Plaza Condominiums is a large, quiet, well maintained and secure community.
* 24/7 onsite security and video surveillance
* 4 swimming pools and 4 hot tubs
* 12 laundry facilities
* Gas BBQ grills in 5 outdoor BBQ areas
* Fitness center with sauna, showers and changing area.
* 5 Lighted tennis courts
* Clubhouse with billiards room
* Theater room
* Lush lagoon and large patio seating area
* Wifi in lobby
The Location
* Great Pacific Beach location about 10 blocks to the beach, 8 blocks to Mission Bay and one block north of Garnet Street that is filled with restaurants, pubs, and shopping
* Public bus stop is one half block away
Give us a call to schedule a showing!
Broker ID #01835476
visit our website www.altavistaproperties.net
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE3112891)