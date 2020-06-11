All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
1801 Diamond St. Unit #3-204
Last updated April 30 2020 at 9:44 AM

1801 Diamond St. Unit #3-204

1801 Diamond Street · No Longer Available
Location

1801 Diamond Street, San Diego, CA 92109
Pacific Beach

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
lobby
media room
sauna
tennis court
Gorgeous Remodeled One bedroom with large patio! Available Now! - This wonderful one bedroom is ready to move in immediately! Here are the features of this property:

* Recently remodeled with new wood floors, carpet in bedroom and paint.
* Private large patio off of the living area
* Spacious 653 square feet
* Granite counters in kitchen and bathroom
* Electric stove/oven, microwave, refrigerator, and dishwasher
* One assigned parking space in garage
* Water, sewer and trash included
* No pets and no smoking
* Standard renters insurance is required

Community Features

* The Plaza Condominiums is a large, quiet, well maintained and secure community.
* 24/7 onsite security and video surveillance
* 4 swimming pools and 4 hot tubs
* 12 laundry facilities
* Gas BBQ grills in 5 outdoor BBQ areas
* Fitness center with sauna, showers and changing area.
* 5 Lighted tennis courts
* Clubhouse with billiards room
* Theater room
* Lush lagoon and large patio seating area
* Wifi in lobby

The Location

* Great Pacific Beach location about 10 blocks to the beach, 8 blocks to Mission Bay and one block north of Garnet Street that is filled with restaurants, pubs, and shopping
* Public bus stop is one half block away

Give us a call to schedule a showing!

Broker ID #01835476

visit our website www.altavistaproperties.net

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3112891)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1801 Diamond St. Unit #3-204 have any available units?
1801 Diamond St. Unit #3-204 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1801 Diamond St. Unit #3-204 have?
Some of 1801 Diamond St. Unit #3-204's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1801 Diamond St. Unit #3-204 currently offering any rent specials?
1801 Diamond St. Unit #3-204 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1801 Diamond St. Unit #3-204 pet-friendly?
No, 1801 Diamond St. Unit #3-204 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 1801 Diamond St. Unit #3-204 offer parking?
Yes, 1801 Diamond St. Unit #3-204 offers parking.
Does 1801 Diamond St. Unit #3-204 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1801 Diamond St. Unit #3-204 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1801 Diamond St. Unit #3-204 have a pool?
Yes, 1801 Diamond St. Unit #3-204 has a pool.
Does 1801 Diamond St. Unit #3-204 have accessible units?
No, 1801 Diamond St. Unit #3-204 does not have accessible units.
Does 1801 Diamond St. Unit #3-204 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1801 Diamond St. Unit #3-204 has units with dishwashers.

