1671 Guy Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

$500 off move in offer!! Spacious town home in Mission Hills with views of Downtown San Diego! - VIRTUAL TOURS ARE AVAILABLE. CONTACT US TO SCHEDULE!



$500 move-in offer if you move in by 15 May!!



The magnificent views of Downtown San Diego, Harbor Island, and Shelter Island. Watch the planes touch down at Lindbergh Field Airport and enjoy those relaxing summer nights lounging with views of the twinkling San Diego skyline.



This spacious two bedroom two and a half bath townhouse boasts fresh paint, plush carpet, lots of natural light, recessed lighting and many more.



Enjoy the sunsets and afternoon breezes on the balcony, and cozy up by one of two fireplaces! Home features two parking spaces in the underground garage, a full-size washer dryer, and a spacious floor plan.



Renters Insurance required!



(RLNE5606002)