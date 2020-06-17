All apartments in San Diego
1671 Guy Street

1671 Guy Street · (619) 494-3263
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1671 Guy Street, San Diego, CA 92103
Midtown

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1671 Guy Street · Avail. now

$2,350

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1480 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
$500 off move in offer!! Spacious town home in Mission Hills with views of Downtown San Diego! - VIRTUAL TOURS ARE AVAILABLE. CONTACT US TO SCHEDULE!

$500 move-in offer if you move in by 15 May!!

The magnificent views of Downtown San Diego, Harbor Island, and Shelter Island. Watch the planes touch down at Lindbergh Field Airport and enjoy those relaxing summer nights lounging with views of the twinkling San Diego skyline.

This spacious two bedroom two and a half bath townhouse boasts fresh paint, plush carpet, lots of natural light, recessed lighting and many more.

Enjoy the sunsets and afternoon breezes on the balcony, and cozy up by one of two fireplaces! Home features two parking spaces in the underground garage, a full-size washer dryer, and a spacious floor plan.

Renters Insurance required!

(RLNE5606002)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1671 Guy Street have any available units?
1671 Guy Street has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1671 Guy Street have?
Some of 1671 Guy Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1671 Guy Street currently offering any rent specials?
1671 Guy Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1671 Guy Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1671 Guy Street is pet friendly.
Does 1671 Guy Street offer parking?
Yes, 1671 Guy Street does offer parking.
Does 1671 Guy Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1671 Guy Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1671 Guy Street have a pool?
No, 1671 Guy Street does not have a pool.
Does 1671 Guy Street have accessible units?
No, 1671 Guy Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1671 Guy Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1671 Guy Street does not have units with dishwashers.
