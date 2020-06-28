Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 1629 Collingwod Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
1629 Collingwod Drive
Last updated September 25 2019 at 7:27 AM
1 of 25
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1629 Collingwod Drive
1629 Collingwood Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Pacific Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
1629 Collingwood Drive, San Diego, CA 92109
Pacific Beach
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 5 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1629 Collingwod Drive have any available units?
1629 Collingwod Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1629 Collingwod Drive have?
Some of 1629 Collingwod Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1629 Collingwod Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1629 Collingwod Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1629 Collingwod Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1629 Collingwod Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 1629 Collingwod Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1629 Collingwod Drive offers parking.
Does 1629 Collingwod Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1629 Collingwod Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1629 Collingwod Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1629 Collingwod Drive has a pool.
Does 1629 Collingwod Drive have accessible units?
No, 1629 Collingwod Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1629 Collingwod Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1629 Collingwod Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Broadway Lofts
1007 5th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Carmel Terrace
11540 Windcrest Ln
San Diego, CA 92128
IDEA1
899 Park Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
Current
1551 Union St
San Diego, CA 92101
Ava Cortez Hill
1399 9th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Hanover Mission Valley
6161 Fairmount Avenue
San Diego, CA 92120
Cleveland House
4201 Cleveland Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
The Promenade Rio Vista
2185 Station Village Way
San Diego, CA 92108
Similar Pages
San Diego 1 Bedrooms
San Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with Parking
San Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chula Vista, CA
Irvine, CA
Escondido, CA
Oceanside, CA
Corona, CA
Carlsbad, CA
Vista, CA
Mission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CA
La Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CA
Lake Forest, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Mira Mesa
University City
Carmel Valley
Pacific Beach
East Village
La Jolla
Rancho Penasquitos
Rancho Bernardo
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-San Diego
San Diego City College
San Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University