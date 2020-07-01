All apartments in San Diego
15369 Avenida Rorras

15369 Avenida Rorras · No Longer Available
Location

15369 Avenida Rorras, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
pool
Nice Family home close to Rancho Bernardo High and middle school, Bernardo heights neighborhood, clean and close to shops and freeway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15369 Avenida Rorras have any available units?
15369 Avenida Rorras doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 15369 Avenida Rorras have?
Some of 15369 Avenida Rorras's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15369 Avenida Rorras currently offering any rent specials?
15369 Avenida Rorras is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15369 Avenida Rorras pet-friendly?
No, 15369 Avenida Rorras is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 15369 Avenida Rorras offer parking?
No, 15369 Avenida Rorras does not offer parking.
Does 15369 Avenida Rorras have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15369 Avenida Rorras does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15369 Avenida Rorras have a pool?
Yes, 15369 Avenida Rorras has a pool.
Does 15369 Avenida Rorras have accessible units?
No, 15369 Avenida Rorras does not have accessible units.
Does 15369 Avenida Rorras have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15369 Avenida Rorras has units with dishwashers.

