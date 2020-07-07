All apartments in San Diego
13625 Tradition St.

13625 Tradition Street · No Longer Available
Location

13625 Tradition Street, San Diego, CA 92128
Carmel Mountain

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available June, this breathtaking 4Br 3Ba home in Carmel Mountain Ranch is sure to impress! With beautiful laminate & tile flooring throughout, keeping clean will be a breeze. With plenty of windows, the home is flooded with natural light throughout the day. Enjoy San Diego year round with the well manicured fenced yard with a stunning view included. The open kitchen boasts plenty of cabinet & counter space with a perfect view into the back yard. Upon entering the home you will be greeted by the bright living room featuring large, vaulted ceilings to give the home a very open and welcoming feel. The large formal dining are will be perfect for entertaining. Parking will never be a problem with the 3 car garage, plenty of driveway space and street parking available. As home is located in a peaceful, well maintained neighborhood not far from shopping, entertainment and freeways it will not stay vacant long - the home is still occupied but we are offering virtual tours ONLY instead of in person showings, give us a call 619-464-6870 today to schedule yours!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13625 Tradition St. have any available units?
13625 Tradition St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 13625 Tradition St. currently offering any rent specials?
13625 Tradition St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13625 Tradition St. pet-friendly?
No, 13625 Tradition St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 13625 Tradition St. offer parking?
Yes, 13625 Tradition St. offers parking.
Does 13625 Tradition St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13625 Tradition St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13625 Tradition St. have a pool?
No, 13625 Tradition St. does not have a pool.
Does 13625 Tradition St. have accessible units?
No, 13625 Tradition St. does not have accessible units.
Does 13625 Tradition St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 13625 Tradition St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13625 Tradition St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 13625 Tradition St. does not have units with air conditioning.

