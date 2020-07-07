13625 Tradition St.

Amenities

Available June, this breathtaking 4Br 3Ba home in Carmel Mountain Ranch is sure to impress! With beautiful laminate & tile flooring throughout, keeping clean will be a breeze. With plenty of windows, the home is flooded with natural light throughout the day. Enjoy San Diego year round with the well manicured fenced yard with a stunning view included. The open kitchen boasts plenty of cabinet & counter space with a perfect view into the back yard. Upon entering the home you will be greeted by the bright living room featuring large, vaulted ceilings to give the home a very open and welcoming feel. The large formal dining are will be perfect for entertaining. Parking will never be a problem with the 3 car garage, plenty of driveway space and street parking available. As home is located in a peaceful, well maintained neighborhood not far from shopping, entertainment and freeways it will not stay vacant long - the home is still occupied but we are offering virtual tours ONLY instead of in person showings, give us a call 619-464-6870 today to schedule yours!