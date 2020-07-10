Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
12586 Oaks North Drive
Last updated June 5 2020 at 10:00 PM
1 of 15
12586 Oaks North Drive
12586 Oaks North Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
12586 Oaks North Drive, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo
Amenities
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
55+ Community on Golf Course with beautiful views. Nice floor plan with upgraded master bathroom. Large kitchen with plenty of storage and a beautiful patio overlooking the golf course.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12586 Oaks North Drive have any available units?
12586 Oaks North Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
Is 12586 Oaks North Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12586 Oaks North Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12586 Oaks North Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 12586 Oaks North Drive is pet friendly.
Does 12586 Oaks North Drive offer parking?
No, 12586 Oaks North Drive does not offer parking.
Does 12586 Oaks North Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12586 Oaks North Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12586 Oaks North Drive have a pool?
No, 12586 Oaks North Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12586 Oaks North Drive have accessible units?
No, 12586 Oaks North Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12586 Oaks North Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12586 Oaks North Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12586 Oaks North Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 12586 Oaks North Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
