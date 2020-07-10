All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 12586 Oaks North Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
12586 Oaks North Drive
Last updated June 5 2020 at 10:00 PM

12586 Oaks North Drive

12586 Oaks North Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Rancho Bernardo
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12586 Oaks North Drive, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
55+ Community on Golf Course with beautiful views. Nice floor plan with upgraded master bathroom. Large kitchen with plenty of storage and a beautiful patio overlooking the golf course.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12586 Oaks North Drive have any available units?
12586 Oaks North Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 12586 Oaks North Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12586 Oaks North Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12586 Oaks North Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 12586 Oaks North Drive is pet friendly.
Does 12586 Oaks North Drive offer parking?
No, 12586 Oaks North Drive does not offer parking.
Does 12586 Oaks North Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12586 Oaks North Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12586 Oaks North Drive have a pool?
No, 12586 Oaks North Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12586 Oaks North Drive have accessible units?
No, 12586 Oaks North Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12586 Oaks North Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12586 Oaks North Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12586 Oaks North Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 12586 Oaks North Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Move Cross Country
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Casas
10802-B Camino Ruiz
San Diego, CA 92126
Millennium Mission Valley
5080 Camino del Arroyo
San Diego, CA 92108
Alexan ALX
300 14th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Ascent at Campus of Life
10785 Pomerado Road
San Diego, CA 92131
Pinnacle on the Park
424 15th St Suite 100
San Diego, CA 92101
Potomac Square Apartments
6345 Potomac St
San Diego, CA 92139
13th & Market
1330 Market St
San Diego, CA 92101
Mission Pacific
4454 44th St
San Diego, CA 92115

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Dog Friendly Apartments
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University