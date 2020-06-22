12505 Oaks North Drive 134

Amenities
55+ retirement community, 2bed/2bath 1st floor $1,895/month - Rancho Bernardo 2 bed/2 bath 1st floor large condo 1,016 sq/ft, central a/c, quick freeway access, newer carpet, newer counters, 1 car garage. stackable washer/dryer, electric stove, microwave, fridge, patio, access to Oaks North community center (swimming, lawn bowling, tennis, golf,gym, library)
TENANT MUST BE AGE 55+ or older.
Rent: $1895
Security Deposit: $1895
Application fee: $40 per adult
Water & Trash included in rent
Tenant responsible for Gas/Electric
1 Small dog or cat under 30lbs ok with $200 pet deposit and $25 pet rent
Call/text/email our office at 619-607-7560 Monday-Friday for any questions or to schedule showings, Patti@PasasProperties.com
Apply online! http://www.pasaspropertymanagement.com/rental_listings
Application fee: $40 per applicant over the age of 18 living in the unit, this includes a credit/background check.
Income requirements: 2.5-3x the rental amount in verifiable income
Lease term: 1 year lease
Sorry, No cosigners
(RLNE3249238)