All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 12505 Oaks North Drive 134.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
12505 Oaks North Drive 134
Last updated April 10 2019 at 10:24 AM

12505 Oaks North Drive 134

12505 Oaks North Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Rancho Bernardo
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12505 Oaks North Drive, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
55+ retirement community, 2bed/2bath 1st floor $1,895/month - Rancho Bernardo 2 bed/2 bath 1st floor large condo 1,016 sq/ft, central a/c, quick freeway access, newer carpet, newer counters, 1 car garage. stackable washer/dryer, electric stove, microwave, fridge, patio, access to Oaks North community center (swimming, lawn bowling, tennis, golf,gym, library)

TENANT MUST BE AGE 55+ or older.

Rent: $1895
Security Deposit: $1895
Application fee: $40 per adult
Water & Trash included in rent
Tenant responsible for Gas/Electric
1 Small dog or cat under 30lbs ok with $200 pet deposit and $25 pet rent

Call/text/email our office at 619-607-7560 Monday-Friday for any questions or to schedule showings, Patti@PasasProperties.com

Apply online! http://www.pasaspropertymanagement.com/rental_listings
Application fee: $40 per applicant over the age of 18 living in the unit, this includes a credit/background check.
Income requirements: 2.5-3x the rental amount in verifiable income
Lease term: 1 year lease
Sorry, No cosigners

(RLNE3249238)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12505 Oaks North Drive 134 have any available units?
12505 Oaks North Drive 134 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 12505 Oaks North Drive 134 have?
Some of 12505 Oaks North Drive 134's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12505 Oaks North Drive 134 currently offering any rent specials?
12505 Oaks North Drive 134 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12505 Oaks North Drive 134 pet-friendly?
Yes, 12505 Oaks North Drive 134 is pet friendly.
Does 12505 Oaks North Drive 134 offer parking?
Yes, 12505 Oaks North Drive 134 offers parking.
Does 12505 Oaks North Drive 134 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12505 Oaks North Drive 134 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12505 Oaks North Drive 134 have a pool?
Yes, 12505 Oaks North Drive 134 has a pool.
Does 12505 Oaks North Drive 134 have accessible units?
No, 12505 Oaks North Drive 134 does not have accessible units.
Does 12505 Oaks North Drive 134 have units with dishwashers?
No, 12505 Oaks North Drive 134 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Scripps Landing
9970 Erma Rd
San Diego, CA 92131
Pacific Point
768 Hollister St
San Diego, CA 92154
Axiom La Jolla
3950 Mahaila Ave
San Diego, CA 92122
Elan Luxo II
1907 Columbia Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Arrive Mission Valley
5395 Napa St
San Diego, CA 92110
RiverEdge Terrace
4805 Wind Surf Way
San Diego, CA 92154
Village Glen Apartments
3454 Ruffin Road
San Diego, CA 92123
SOFI Highlands
11600 Compass Point Dr N
San Diego, CA 92126

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University