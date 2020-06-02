All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 12 2019 at 9:15 PM

11658 Springside Road

11658 Springside Road · No Longer Available
Location

11658 Springside Road, San Diego, CA 92128
Sabre Springs

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
air conditioning
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/794ddf3042 ---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING online by visiting www.sandiegorpm.com San Diego Residential Property Management is the only authorized agent representing the owner of this home. Call San Diego Residential Property Management to get additional information: 858-485-6565. CA-BRE# 01859951 2 Car Attached Garage 3 Bed/2 Ba Award Winning Poway Unified School District Hard Flooring Throughout No Carpeting Includes Refrigerator And Washer/Dryer Includes Regular Landscape Maintenance Single Story Home

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11658 Springside Road have any available units?
11658 Springside Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 11658 Springside Road have?
Some of 11658 Springside Road's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11658 Springside Road currently offering any rent specials?
11658 Springside Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11658 Springside Road pet-friendly?
No, 11658 Springside Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 11658 Springside Road offer parking?
Yes, 11658 Springside Road offers parking.
Does 11658 Springside Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11658 Springside Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11658 Springside Road have a pool?
No, 11658 Springside Road does not have a pool.
Does 11658 Springside Road have accessible units?
No, 11658 Springside Road does not have accessible units.
Does 11658 Springside Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 11658 Springside Road does not have units with dishwashers.
