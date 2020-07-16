11635 Miro Circle

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Scripps Ranch, 11635 Miro Cr, AC, Gas Log Fireplace, 2 Car Gar, Community Pool and Spa! - Beautiful 2 story end unit located in the sought after Miro / Ravel development of Scripps Ranch. Conveniently located near shopping, schools, parks and the Lake Miramar recreation area. Ceramic tile entry floors. Living room has plantation shutters. Dining room has recessed lighting. Family room has plantation shutters and a gas log fireplace. Eat in kitchen has ceramic tile floors, center island, sparkling granite counters and direct access to the large flagstone fenced patio. Half bathroom downstairs has ceramic tile floors and a pedestal sink. Bedrooms 1 and 2 have faux wood blinds. Upper hall bathroom has ceramic tile floors and a tub/shower combo. Master bedroom has a ceiling fan with a light fixture, walk in closet with a mirrored door, ceramic tile bathroom floors, double sinks and an oversized tub/shower combo.



If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home.



