Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:00 PM

11635 Miro Circle

11635 Miro Circle · (858) 695-9400 ext. 100
Location

11635 Miro Circle, San Diego, CA 92131
Scripps Ranch

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 11635 Miro Circle · Avail. now

$2,895

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1753 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Scripps Ranch, 11635 Miro Cr, AC, Gas Log Fireplace, 2 Car Gar, Community Pool and Spa! - Beautiful 2 story end unit located in the sought after Miro / Ravel development of Scripps Ranch. Conveniently located near shopping, schools, parks and the Lake Miramar recreation area. Ceramic tile entry floors. Living room has plantation shutters. Dining room has recessed lighting. Family room has plantation shutters and a gas log fireplace. Eat in kitchen has ceramic tile floors, center island, sparkling granite counters and direct access to the large flagstone fenced patio. Half bathroom downstairs has ceramic tile floors and a pedestal sink. Bedrooms 1 and 2 have faux wood blinds. Upper hall bathroom has ceramic tile floors and a tub/shower combo. Master bedroom has a ceiling fan with a light fixture, walk in closet with a mirrored door, ceramic tile bathroom floors, double sinks and an oversized tub/shower combo.

If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.

(RLNE5347548)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11635 Miro Circle have any available units?
11635 Miro Circle has a unit available for $2,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 11635 Miro Circle have?
Some of 11635 Miro Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11635 Miro Circle currently offering any rent specials?
11635 Miro Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11635 Miro Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 11635 Miro Circle is pet friendly.
Does 11635 Miro Circle offer parking?
Yes, 11635 Miro Circle offers parking.
Does 11635 Miro Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11635 Miro Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11635 Miro Circle have a pool?
Yes, 11635 Miro Circle has a pool.
Does 11635 Miro Circle have accessible units?
No, 11635 Miro Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 11635 Miro Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11635 Miro Circle has units with dishwashers.
