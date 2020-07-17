10992 Caminito Arcada

Amenities

LOOK NO FURTHER!!! NEWLY REMODELED, VAULTED CEILINGS LIGHT AND BRIGHT HOME IN HEART OF SCRIPPS RANCH! - NO PETS. This 3 bedroom 3 bath home with one bedroom & bathroom on the first floor, has open floor plan, central heat & air and a 2 car attached garage. Open floor plan, fireplace with stainless steel appliances. This home won't last, too many features to name.



PROPERTY AMENITIES:

- New flooring

- New Kitchen Cabinets

- New Refrigerator

-Stainless Steel Appliances

-Vaulted Ceilings

-Open Floor Plan

-Shutters

-Granite Countertops

-Upgraded Kitchen

-Upgraded Fixtures

-Fireplace

-Enclosed Backyard

-Living Room

-Central A/C

-New Water Heater

- New Paint Throughout



ADDITIONAL LEASE TERMS:

PARKING: 2 car attached garage

HOA NAME: NNJ

YEAR BUILT: 1996

MAILBOX LOCATION AND NUMBER: 212

FLOOD ZONE: No



TERMS OF THE LEASE:

- One year lease

-Tenant to pay for water, trash, sewer, gas, electric, cable, internet,

gardener, Resident Benefit Package of $18 per month

- Tenant must carry renter's insurance



PROPERTY VIDEO LINK:



* Security deposit and first month's move-in funds to be in the

form of a cashier's check or money order unless paying via the Tenant Portal.



** Applications are only accepted for this property through our

website at www.bpmsd.com. Any applications

processed through a third party will not be reviewed and will not add you to

our wait-list.



***Terms and rates are subject to change without notice and

without any reason.



****We do business in accordance with the federal fair housing law.



***** We process the first full application before moving onto the

next. This means all individuals over the age of 18 must have paid their

application fee, filled out the application in full, viewed the unit or adhere

to site-unseen guidelines, as well as submitted all needed additional

paperwork. We will run a thorough background check on each

applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also

verify your rental and employment history. If you are second in line, we

will let you know, and refund the screening fee if your application is not

processed. SECTION 8 FRIENDLY



****** This ad is to be deemed reliable; however, not

guaranteed. Resident is to verify all amenities, appliances, terms of the

lease, etc.



******* To submit an application, go to www.BPMSD.com; press Residents; press Available

Rentals; select Property; & Apply accordingly.



******** Beyond Property Management is the only authorized agent

contracted to represent the owner of this property.



(RLNE5890884)