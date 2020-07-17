All apartments in San Diego
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

10992 Caminito Arcada

10992 Caminito Arcada · (858) 222-4663 ext. 4
Location

10992 Caminito Arcada, San Diego, CA 92131
Miramar Ranch North

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 10992 Caminito Arcada · Avail. now

$2,988

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1299 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
internet access
LOOK NO FURTHER!!! NEWLY REMODELED, VAULTED CEILINGS LIGHT AND BRIGHT HOME IN HEART OF SCRIPPS RANCH! - NO PETS. This 3 bedroom 3 bath home with one bedroom & bathroom on the first floor, has open floor plan, central heat & air and a 2 car attached garage. Open floor plan, fireplace with stainless steel appliances. This home won't last, too many features to name.

PROPERTY AMENITIES:
- New flooring
- New Kitchen Cabinets
- New Refrigerator
-Stainless Steel Appliances
-Vaulted Ceilings
-Open Floor Plan
-Shutters
-Granite Countertops
-Upgraded Kitchen
-Upgraded Fixtures
-Fireplace
-Enclosed Backyard
-Living Room
-Central A/C
-New Water Heater
- New Paint Throughout

ADDITIONAL LEASE TERMS:
PARKING: 2 car attached garage
HOA NAME: NNJ
YEAR BUILT: 1996
MAILBOX LOCATION AND NUMBER: 212
FLOOD ZONE: No

TERMS OF THE LEASE:
- One year lease
-Tenant to pay for water, trash, sewer, gas, electric, cable, internet,
gardener, Resident Benefit Package of $18 per month
- Tenant must carry renter's insurance

PROPERTY VIDEO LINK:

* Security deposit and first month's move-in funds to be in the
form of a cashier's check or money order unless paying via the Tenant Portal.

** Applications are only accepted for this property through our
website at www.bpmsd.com. Any applications
processed through a third party will not be reviewed and will not add you to
our wait-list.

***Terms and rates are subject to change without notice and
without any reason.

****We do business in accordance with the federal fair housing law.

***** We process the first full application before moving onto the
next.  This means all individuals over the age of 18 must have paid their
application fee, filled out the application in full, viewed the unit or adhere
to site-unseen guidelines, as well as submitted all needed additional
paperwork.   We will run a thorough background check on each
applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also
verify your rental and employment history.  If you are second in line, we
will let you know, and refund the screening fee if your application is not
processed. SECTION 8 FRIENDLY

****** This ad is to be deemed reliable; however, not
guaranteed.  Resident is to verify all amenities, appliances, terms of the
lease, etc.

******* To submit an application, go to www.BPMSD.com; press Residents; press Available
Rentals; select Property; & Apply accordingly.

******** Beyond Property Management is the only authorized agent
contracted to represent the owner of this property.

********* ARE YOU A PROPERTY OWNER?  We would love to give
you a FREE RENTAL ANALYSIS.  We are here to help!  Feel free to call
us directly at (858) 222-4663 to learn more about our services.
WE LOOK FORWARD TO WORKING WITH YOU!!! Beyond
Property Management, Inc.
 
(858) 222-HOME (4663)
California D.R.E.  #01854799

(RLNE5890884)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10992 Caminito Arcada have any available units?
10992 Caminito Arcada has a unit available for $2,988 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10992 Caminito Arcada have?
Some of 10992 Caminito Arcada's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10992 Caminito Arcada currently offering any rent specials?
10992 Caminito Arcada is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10992 Caminito Arcada pet-friendly?
Yes, 10992 Caminito Arcada is pet friendly.
Does 10992 Caminito Arcada offer parking?
Yes, 10992 Caminito Arcada offers parking.
Does 10992 Caminito Arcada have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10992 Caminito Arcada does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10992 Caminito Arcada have a pool?
No, 10992 Caminito Arcada does not have a pool.
Does 10992 Caminito Arcada have accessible units?
No, 10992 Caminito Arcada does not have accessible units.
Does 10992 Caminito Arcada have units with dishwashers?
No, 10992 Caminito Arcada does not have units with dishwashers.
