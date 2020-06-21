Amenities
10006 Maya Linda Road Apt. 5101 Available 08/01/20 Updated 2 Bedroom Condo - Completely renovated interior w/newer doors, windows, cabinets, slab granite kitchen counters, flooring, paint, faucets, electrical fixtures, sinks, crown molding, ceiling fan, light, ac unit, euro washer, refrigerator, microwave & more.
Bright condo in a great location! High vaulted ceilings make the unit bright and inviting, two assigned parking spaces, comfortable balcony, granite counter tops, and master walk-in closet!!
This unit will go quick! Call to schedule an appointment, (760) 602-0221.
(RLNE5036644)