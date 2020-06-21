All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 10006 Maya Linda Road Apt. 5101.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
10006 Maya Linda Road Apt. 5101
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

10006 Maya Linda Road Apt. 5101

10006 Maya Linda Road · (760) 602-0221
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Mira Mesa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10006 Maya Linda Road, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 10006 Maya Linda Road Apt. 5101 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 956 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
10006 Maya Linda Road Apt. 5101 Available 08/01/20 Updated 2 Bedroom Condo - Completely renovated interior w/newer doors, windows, cabinets, slab granite kitchen counters, flooring, paint, faucets, electrical fixtures, sinks, crown molding, ceiling fan, light, ac unit, euro washer, refrigerator, microwave & more.

Bright condo in a great location! High vaulted ceilings make the unit bright and inviting, two assigned parking spaces, comfortable balcony, granite counter tops, and master walk-in closet!!

This unit will go quick! Call to schedule an appointment, (760) 602-0221.

(RLNE5036644)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10006 Maya Linda Road Apt. 5101 have any available units?
10006 Maya Linda Road Apt. 5101 has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10006 Maya Linda Road Apt. 5101 have?
Some of 10006 Maya Linda Road Apt. 5101's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10006 Maya Linda Road Apt. 5101 currently offering any rent specials?
10006 Maya Linda Road Apt. 5101 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10006 Maya Linda Road Apt. 5101 pet-friendly?
No, 10006 Maya Linda Road Apt. 5101 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 10006 Maya Linda Road Apt. 5101 offer parking?
Yes, 10006 Maya Linda Road Apt. 5101 does offer parking.
Does 10006 Maya Linda Road Apt. 5101 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10006 Maya Linda Road Apt. 5101 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10006 Maya Linda Road Apt. 5101 have a pool?
No, 10006 Maya Linda Road Apt. 5101 does not have a pool.
Does 10006 Maya Linda Road Apt. 5101 have accessible units?
No, 10006 Maya Linda Road Apt. 5101 does not have accessible units.
Does 10006 Maya Linda Road Apt. 5101 have units with dishwashers?
No, 10006 Maya Linda Road Apt. 5101 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 10006 Maya Linda Road Apt. 5101?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Courtyard on 68th
4823 68th Street
San Diego, CA 92115
Hilltop Terrace
325 Arbor Dr
San Diego, CA 92103
Greenfield Village
5540 Ocean Gate Ln
San Diego, CA 92154
Fifty Twenty-Five
5025 Collwood Blvd
San Diego, CA 92115
SOFI Westview
11760 Westview Pkwy
San Diego, CA 92126
The Village at Del Mar Heights
13138 Kellam Ct
San Diego, CA 92130
Mission Hills Commons
4021 Falcon St
San Diego, CA 92103
Broadstone Little Italy
1980 Kettner Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity