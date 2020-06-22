858 Cypress Point Way

Amenities
Two-story Condo in the highly desirable Whelan Ranch! - Private 1 Car Garage, In-Unit Laundry Room, Large Private Patio, Central Forced Heat & Air Conditioning, Upgraded Kitchen with newer cabinets, quartz counters & stainless appliances, Laminate wood & tile floors,Two spacious bedrooms with ceiling fans, large closets & mountain views,Nobody above or below.
Appliances Included: Refrigerator Stove Oven Dishwasher Microwave Washer and Dryer
Utilities Included: Water Sewer Trash
Cats Allowed: Yes
Dogs Allowed: Small Only
Amenities: Community Pool Playground
(RLNE5295125)