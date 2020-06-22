858 Cypress Point Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Two-story Condo in the highly desirable Whelan Ranch! - Private 1 Car Garage, In-Unit Laundry Room, Large Private Patio, Central Forced Heat & Air Conditioning, Upgraded Kitchen with newer cabinets, quartz counters & stainless appliances, Laminate wood & tile floors,Two spacious bedrooms with ceiling fans, large closets & mountain views,Nobody above or below.



Appliances Included: Refrigerator Stove Oven Dishwasher Microwave Washer and Dryer



Utilities Included: Water Sewer Trash



Cats Allowed: Yes

Dogs Allowed: Small Only

Amenities: Community Pool Playground



(RLNE5295125)