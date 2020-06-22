All apartments in Oceanside
Find more places like 858 Cypress Point Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
858 Cypress Point Way
Last updated November 26 2019 at 12:42 PM

858 Cypress Point Way

858 Cypress Point Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oceanside
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

858 Cypress Point Way, Oceanside, CA 92058
North Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Two-story Condo in the highly desirable Whelan Ranch! - Private 1 Car Garage, In-Unit Laundry Room, Large Private Patio, Central Forced Heat & Air Conditioning, Upgraded Kitchen with newer cabinets, quartz counters & stainless appliances, Laminate wood & tile floors,Two spacious bedrooms with ceiling fans, large closets & mountain views,Nobody above or below.

Appliances Included: Refrigerator Stove Oven Dishwasher Microwave Washer and Dryer

Utilities Included: Water Sewer Trash

Cats Allowed: Yes
Dogs Allowed: Small Only
Amenities: Community Pool Playground

(RLNE5295125)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 858 Cypress Point Way have any available units?
858 Cypress Point Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 858 Cypress Point Way have?
Some of 858 Cypress Point Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 858 Cypress Point Way currently offering any rent specials?
858 Cypress Point Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 858 Cypress Point Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 858 Cypress Point Way is pet friendly.
Does 858 Cypress Point Way offer parking?
Yes, 858 Cypress Point Way does offer parking.
Does 858 Cypress Point Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 858 Cypress Point Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 858 Cypress Point Way have a pool?
Yes, 858 Cypress Point Way has a pool.
Does 858 Cypress Point Way have accessible units?
No, 858 Cypress Point Way does not have accessible units.
Does 858 Cypress Point Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 858 Cypress Point Way has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sunset View
2500 Sea Cliff Way
Oceanside, CA 92056
Shadow Ridge
3699 Barnard Dr
Oceanside, CA 92056
Presidio at Rancho Del Oro
4401 Mission Ave
Oceanside, CA 92057
The Dylan
550 Arbolitos Blvd
Oceanside, CA 92058
Pierside
119 N Cleveland St
Oceanside, CA 92054
Ocean Breeze
2055-95 Poplar Road
Oceanside, CA 92058
SALT
371 North Cleveland Street
Oceanside, CA 92054
Sunterra
3851 Sherbourne Dr
Oceanside, CA 92056

Similar Pages

Oceanside 1 BedroomsOceanside 2 Bedrooms
Oceanside Apartments with ParkingOceanside Pet Friendly Places
Oceanside Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Escondido, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
Carlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira CostaDowntown OceansideSan Luis Rey
Ivey Ranch Rancho Del OroLoma AltaTri City
Ocean HillsPeacock

Apartments Near Colleges

MiraCosta CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego