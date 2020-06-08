Rent Calculator
504 S Bay Front
Last updated September 30 2019 at 6:50 PM
1 of 11
504 S Bay Front
504 South Bay Front
·
No Longer Available
Location
504 South Bay Front, Newport Beach, CA 92662
Balboa Island
Amenities
dishwasher
elevator
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
Long term rent is $15,000/month. Short term rates are $15,000 a week, or when booking for a month $30,000. Compensation is 7.5% total for up to 4 months, than 6% total for long term.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 504 S Bay Front have any available units?
504 S Bay Front doesn't have any available units at this time.
Newport Beach, CA
.
What amenities does 504 S Bay Front have?
Some of 504 S Bay Front's amenities include dishwasher, elevator, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 504 S Bay Front currently offering any rent specials?
504 S Bay Front is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 504 S Bay Front pet-friendly?
No, 504 S Bay Front is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Newport Beach
.
Does 504 S Bay Front offer parking?
No, 504 S Bay Front does not offer parking.
Does 504 S Bay Front have units with washers and dryers?
No, 504 S Bay Front does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 504 S Bay Front have a pool?
No, 504 S Bay Front does not have a pool.
Does 504 S Bay Front have accessible units?
No, 504 S Bay Front does not have accessible units.
Does 504 S Bay Front have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 504 S Bay Front has units with dishwashers.
Does 504 S Bay Front have units with air conditioning?
No, 504 S Bay Front does not have units with air conditioning.
