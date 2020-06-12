/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
221 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Newport Beach, CA
Bayview
4 Units Available
Newport Bay
20102 SW Birch St, Newport Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
914 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Newport Bay in Newport Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!
161 Units Available
One Uptown Newport
4201 Jamboree Rd, Newport Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,188
1315 sqft
A boutique community located in the heart of Uptown, Newport Beach, offering residents a choice of three distinct apartment collections designed to suit any lifestyle.
Bayside
6 Units Available
The Waterfront
919 Bayside Dr, Newport Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,985
1513 sqft
Minutes from the water with local walking, jogging, and biking paths nearby. Easy access to Balboa Island. This pet-friendly community features a pool, clubhouse, and garage facilities. Apartments offer fireplaces.
Eastside Costa Mesa
136 Units Available
Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave, Newport Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,051
1001 sqft
Recently renovated, air-conditioned studios, one- and two-bedroom apartments in Newport Beach's Westcliff Plaza shopping, dining and entertainment center. Finishes include cherry wood cabinets and brushed nickel hardware. Community features an outdoor pool and a basketball court.
1 Unit Available
4217 Hilaria Way
4217 Hilaria Way, Newport Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1100 sqft
Newport Beach living at it's finest. This updated residence offers a rarely available chance to secure a turn-key rental. Interior living space encompasses 1,100 square feet and includes two bedrooms (all up) , 1.5 bath and a generous patio area.
1 Unit Available
106 Corsica Drive
106 Corsica Dr, Newport Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
984 sqft
LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION - This fantastic 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhouse features the master bedroom and bath on the first floor, and another bedroom and full bath upstairs! Direct access to the kitchen from the 2 car garage(!!) makes for easy
Central Newport Beach
1 Unit Available
600 E Oceanfront Unit 2C
600 E Oceanfront, Newport Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,495
1260 sqft
- Prime Oceanfront Newport Beach Location across from Balboa Pier with Private Balcony and Ocean View. (RLNE5736324)
Ziani
1 Unit Available
56 Talmont
56 Talmont, Newport Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,400
1648 sqft
A Higher Quality of Living - Welcome to Ziani, the most sought after resort style community at its best, but wait until you look inside and be even more delighted with the lovely flow of living space infused with natural light and finished with
Harbor Ridge
1 Unit Available
2702 HILLSIDE DRIVE
2702 Hillside Drive, Newport Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,495
1519 sqft
Harbor View Knoll! Split Level 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Attached Townhouse, - Harbor View Knoll! Split Level 2 Bedroom 2.
Trovare
1 Unit Available
4 Tivoli
4 Tivoli Ct, Newport Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1600 sqft
Executive housing and corporate short stays in Newport Coast - MUST CALL FOR AVAILABILITY. Monthly furnished housing starting May 2020.
West Newport Beach
1 Unit Available
209 38th Street - 209 38th Street Unit B
209 38th Street, Newport Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,395
1269 sqft
209 38th Street - 209 38th Street Unit B Available 06/16/20 2 Bedroom Beach Condo with Incredible Rooftop Deck - **Furnished 9 MONTH WINTER RENTAL ONLY available mid September 2020 through mid June 2021** This stunning upper 2 bedroom 2 bathroom
North Harbor View
1 Unit Available
2605 Bungalow
2605 Bungalow Pl, Newport Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,950
1476 sqft
Condo in Corona del Mar Desirable Bungalows - Welcome to the Bungalows in CDM.
Harbor Ridge
1 Unit Available
26 Vienna
26 Vienna, Newport Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,695
2002 sqft
Harbor Ridge: 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Attached Townhouse With Mountain Views!, Livingroom With Vaulted Ceilings, Sky Light, Fireplace With Seating Area, Wood Floors, Separate Dining, Kitchen With Double Oven, Cook Top, Dishwasher, Trash Compactor (AS IS),
Lido Isle
1 Unit Available
222 Via Lorca
222 Via Lorca, Newport Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
1631 sqft
This classic, rare-to-find single-level Lido Isle residence offers an abundance of outdoor space and is located on a prime, 45' wide (1.5 lots) street-to-strada parcel.
Bayview
1 Unit Available
12 Baycrest Court
12 Baycrest Court, Newport Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1015 sqft
Live in Newport Beach in this Popular Baycrest Court second story end unit in a great gated community. Easy Entrance from Jamboree Road and Bayview. 2 bedrooms, 2 baths with a Full sized 2 car detached garage & located next to the guest parking.
Balboa Peninsula Point
1 Unit Available
702 E Oceanfront B
702 E Oceanfront, Newport Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,800
1171 sqft
Furnished - Short term by the week or month or Winter rental - NEWLY REMODELED OCEANFRONT property! On the Boardwalk! Enjoy this Iconic Location, next to the famous Balboa Pier, and easy access to the Balboa Island Ferry. This 2 bdrm.
Balboa Peninsula Point
1 Unit Available
514 E Oceanfront #C
514 E Oceanfront, Newport Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
800 sqft
Location, Location, Location! ... Beach Living with ocean views all just steps away from the sand at a bargain price in Newport Beach! Enjoy the fresh OCEAN BREEZE from this Upstairs 2 Bedroom 2 Bath SINGLE Level OCEAN VIEW Unit.
North Harbor View
1 Unit Available
3541 Lilac Avenue
3541 Lilac Avenue, Newport Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
1800 sqft
AVAILABLE JUNE 3RD! Lengthy Duration Lease of 31 Days or more or Year-round Lease! This Single Level sought after "Upper" is located in the coveted Corona del Mar community, The Terraces.
Central Newport Beach
1 Unit Available
310 Fernando Street
310 Fernando Street, Newport Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1324 sqft
Located in the newly renovated, bay front Newport Bay Towers this 2 bedroom, 2 bath luxury condo offers a spacious floor plan and beautiful bay views.
The Bluffs
1 Unit Available
558 Vista Flora
558 Vista Flora, Newport Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1649 sqft
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Beautiful spacious home in one of Newport Beach most coveted neighborhood,The Bluffs! Large living room with vaulted ceilings, hardwood flooring, a warm inviting fireplace and a front balcony highlight this fantastic
1 Unit Available
402 Goldenrod Avenue
402 Goldenrod Avenue, Newport Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,600
1200 sqft
Location, Location, Location....This recently remodeled Beach Townhouse features two bedrooms, two baths with a spectacular location in the heart of the village of Corona Del Mar.
1 Unit Available
518 Avocado Avenue
518 Avocado Avenue, Newport Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,750
1008 sqft
Rarely available, adorable 1931 built cottage full of charm in the perfect walkable location to enjoy the Village lifestyle of Corona Del Mar. Hardwood floors, cozy wood burning fireplace and peek view of ocean and Catalina.
1 Unit Available
2525 Ocean Boulevard
2525 Ocean Boulevard, Newport Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
1292 sqft
This 1,488 square-foot condominium is offered for lease for the first time. The location simply cannot be beat.
1 Unit Available
317 Larkspur
317 Larkspur Ave, Newport Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
800 sqft
Corona del Mar coveted location -Oceanside of PCH and Bayside Drive. Easy walk to beach, restaurants, Farmers Market and shopping.
