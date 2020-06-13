Apartment List
/
CA
/
newport beach
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:51 PM

120 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Newport Beach, CA

Finding an apartment in Newport Beach that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
159 Units Available
One Uptown Newport
4201 Jamboree Rd, Newport Beach, CA
Studio
$2,364
621 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,613
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,188
1315 sqft
A boutique community located in the heart of Uptown, Newport Beach, offering residents a choice of three distinct apartment collections designed to suit any lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
Eastside Costa Mesa
132 Units Available
Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave, Newport Beach, CA
Studio
$1,467
433 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,686
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,051
1001 sqft
Recently renovated, air-conditioned studios, one- and two-bedroom apartments in Newport Beach's Westcliff Plaza shopping, dining and entertainment center. Finishes include cherry wood cabinets and brushed nickel hardware. Community features an outdoor pool and a basketball court.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:10pm
2 Units Available
Newport Seaside
1544 Placentia Avenue, Newport Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Newport Seaside in Newport Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Bayside
6 Units Available
The Waterfront
919 Bayside Dr, Newport Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,400
1513 sqft
Minutes from the water with local walking, jogging, and biking paths nearby. Easy access to Balboa Island. This pet-friendly community features a pool, clubhouse, and garage facilities. Apartments offer fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
1 Unit Available
Fairway Villas
20122 Santa Ana Avenue, Newport Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,275
1400 sqft
Experience the tranquility of boutique apartment living at Fairway Villas Apartment Homes.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Central Newport Beach
1 Unit Available
600 E Oceanfront Unit 2C
600 E Oceanfront, Newport Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,495
1260 sqft
- Prime Oceanfront Newport Beach Location across from Balboa Pier with Private Balcony and Ocean View. (RLNE5736324)

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
512 Larkspur Ave
512 Larkspur Avenue, Newport Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$8,995
1618 sqft
Private CDM 3 bedroom pool home on double lot - Available as a monthly rental. Welcome to this private fully furnished home in the center of Corona del Mar, where a rare double size lot oasis of relaxation and contemporary convenience greets you.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Newport
1 Unit Available
3067 Corte Portofino
3067 Corte Portofino, Newport Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,150
2432 sqft
Spectacular 4 Bedroom/3 Bath Home Located in Newport Gated Community - This beautiful, bright home features an open floor plan with formal living room and separate family room perfect for entertaining.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
137 Corsica Drive
137 Corsica Drive, Newport Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
920 sqft
Great Condo in Newport Beach - Located just off Bison between Jamboree and MacArthur is a quiet condominium complex with community pool. This is a two bedroom, 1 Jack & Jill bath upper unit condo with a large patio.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1549 Placentia Ave
1549 Placentia Avenue, Newport Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
2 Bedrooms
Ask
*WALKING DISTANCE TO THE BEACH* 1 Bedroom + 1 Bath - Property Id: 114650 Beautiful Large 1 Bedroom + 1 Bath Newport Villa Apartments 1549 Placentia Ave. Newport Beach, CA 92663 Rent: $1,895.00 Deposit: $1,000.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Harbor View
1 Unit Available
2605 Bungalow
2605 Bungalow Pl, Newport Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,950
1476 sqft
Condo in Corona del Mar Desirable Bungalows - Welcome to the Bungalows in CDM.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Eastside Costa Mesa
1 Unit Available
375 Newport Glen Court
375 Newport Glen Court, Newport Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
3999 sqft
Large NB home in gated community w/ private pool located near the Back Bay - Located inside a private gated community of only 11 homes is a spacious 3,999 Sq-ft, four or five bedroom home with three and half baths.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
West Newport Beach
1 Unit Available
202 29th Street
202 29th Street, Newport Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
700 sqft
Enjoy life at the beach in a yellow cottage with recent updates and classic charm. Steps to the beach, grocery store, and dozens of restaurants.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
18 Gretel Ct
18 Gretel Ct, Newport Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1508 sqft
Beautiful updated Newport Beach Townhouse. Granite counters in the kitchen with subway tile backsplash. Italian wood grain tile in the kitchen dining room and 3 bathrooms. Plantation shutters on all windows. Custom maple wall computer unit.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
West Newport Beach
1 Unit Available
4006 Channel Place
4006 Channel Place, Newport Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
900 sqft
Amazing Newport Island Rental! A spacious upper unit on Newport Island overlooking the lovely harbor with its own private access.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
North Harbor View
1 Unit Available
3541 Lilac Avenue
3541 Lilac Avenue, Newport Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
1800 sqft
AVAILABLE JUNE 3RD! Lengthy Duration Lease of 31 Days or more or Year-round Lease! This Single Level sought after "Upper" is located in the coveted Corona del Mar community, The Terraces.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Verona
1 Unit Available
55 Via Amanti
55 Via Amanti, Newport Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,700
2200 sqft
Best location in Newport Coast. Resort style living. Light and bright single family detached 3-bedroom condo in the Verona neighborhood. Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops.

1 of 22

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2700 Ocean Blvd.
2700 Ocean Blvd, Newport Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,995
2000 sqft
Perched Above the Harbor Entrance is this Spectacular CDM Vacation Home - FURNISHED MONTHLY RENTAL available May 2 through June 24, 2020.This lease term will be an initial 2- 3-month lease, possibly longer depending on owner preference.

1 of 14

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Newport Heights
1 Unit Available
523 Tustin Ave
523 Tustin Avenue, Newport Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,995
1608 sqft
COZY SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN NEWPORT HEIGHTS - This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is located in one of the most desirable locations of Newport Beach.

1 of 53

Last updated April 16 at 10:48am
Newport Ridge
1 Unit Available
188 Lessay
188 Lessay, Newport Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$5,200
1943 sqft
Gorgeous, Newly remodeled 4 Bedroom 3 Bath Home conveniently located on a private corner lot, surrounded by mature trees and a tropical paradise of blooming plants! High vaulted ceilings greet you as you enter this spacious home while sunshine

1 of 14

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Newport Shores
1 Unit Available
415 Lugonia St.
415 Lugonia Street, Newport Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
1067 sqft
3 Bed, 2 Bath Home - 415 Lugonia St.

1 of 13

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
62 Corsica Drive
62 Corsica Drive, Newport Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1249 sqft
*** Call or Email Paul for a Private Showing 949-732-0061 or rent@pdcre.com *** SHORT TERM OK. Available May 4th.
Results within 1 mile of Newport Beach
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 09:51pm
Rancho San Joaquin
23 Units Available
Toscana
35 Via Lucca, Irvine, CA
Studio
$1,705
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,991
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,279
1100 sqft
Located on the edge of Rancho Irvine Golf Course and close to Culver Dr. Charming community featuring volleyball, pool, tennis courts and sauna. Apartments have a modern, fully equipped kitchen and patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Irvine Business Complex
33 Units Available
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive, Irvine, CA
Studio
$1,910
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,303
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,804
1183 sqft
An innovative, modern community with lots of upgrades. On-site golf simulator, resort-style pool, fitness center with a lap pool and culinary courtyard. Near shopping. Large stainless steel appliances, wood-like flooring, and in-home washers and dryers.
City Guide for Newport Beach, CA

Affectionately known as the OC -- Orange County lies 40 miles south of Los Angeles. In the center of it all is Newport Beach, home to the ultra-status conscious, ultra-rich and ultra-conservative – sort of an über-trifecta.

Newport Beach epitomizes what the rest of the world considers California: Sunshine and beaches and, oh, the beaches. NB is, after all, home to the annual Newport Beach Sandcastle Competition. You’re sure to find a place to park your buns on the eight miles of beaches that Newport offers. After all that sun and sand, though, you’ll need a place to shower and lay your head, so read on future Newpsie. That's what we're calling you.

Some NB neighborhoods, such as Port Streets and Corona del Mar, are primarily residential with few, if any, apartments. To make your search easier, we’ll focus on neighborhoods with plenty of apartment, condo and townhouse rentals. By the way, the median gross rent in all of Newport Beach is $1,774.

Balboa Island

A man-made haven in Newport Bay, Balboa Island’s biggest attraction is the opportunity to live right on the beach. This may also be a negative, especially during the summer tourist season with nosy out-of-towners peering into your yard and windows. Although most of the rentals here are of the vacation variety, there are homes and apartments for residents. Plan on paying a premium to live here or on the adjacent “Little Balboa.” Rents range from $1,400 to $12,500 a month. Balboa and Little Balboa are full of community-minded folks so if you like to get involved in your hood, this is your spot.

The Peninsula

The 3-mile long Balboa Peninsula runs east of 45th Street and wraps its arms around the islands and the harbor. The area around Balboa Pier is where a lot of the young, single crowd lives. Surfers know this area as home to The Wedge, a well-known, treacherous surf spot. A lot of the more inexpensive rentals here are apartments attached to single-family homes and it’ll take a concerted effort to find one of these. A 2-bedroom apartment, a block from the pier, rents for $1,900. Expect to pay a minimum of $2,500 for an oceanfront condo and townhouses on the beach run from $3,000 a month and up. Most of your neighbors here are younger than the median age of all of NB, but, not by much – the median age of residents here is mid 30s.

West Bay

The West Bay area is the most congested part of the city, with people packed onto the beach and lots of college students. Lido Village – the area between the bay and Newport Blvd. and north of 32nd St., offers lofts for $1,100 and other apartments and condos with rents as high as $6,000.

Newport Heights

Although living across the Pacific Coast Highway (PCH to locals) won’t put you seaside, it does have its advantages. Chief among them: lower rent. The area bordered by Newport Blvd, 17th St. and Irvine Ave. is known as Newport Heights and you may just get yourself a 1 bedroom condo for $1,295 a month.

Eastbluff

Since you’re considering a place off the beaten beach path, you might want to take a stroll around the Eastbluff neighborhood. Here, you can snag a 1,000 square foot, fully furnished unit for about $2,000 a month. Folks that live in Eastbluff love it for its proximity to Fashion Island Mall and the Back Bay’s wildlife preserve. Check out the townhomes west of Eastbluff Drive. The views here can be pretty special.

Newport North

Newport North is an older neighborhood, home to a large number of college students. It’s a convenient hood, within walking distance to a huge array of restaurants and bars. Two bedroom apartments here can be had for $1,750, making it quite reasonable with a roommate.

Having trouble with Craigslist Newport Beach? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Newport Beach, CA

Finding an apartment in Newport Beach that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Newport Beach 1 BedroomsNewport Beach 2 BedroomsNewport Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNewport Beach 3 BedroomsNewport Beach Accessible ApartmentsNewport Beach Apartments under $1,800Newport Beach Apartments under $2,200Newport Beach Apartments under $2,500
Newport Beach Apartments under $2,800Newport Beach Apartments with BalconyNewport Beach Apartments with GarageNewport Beach Apartments with GymNewport Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNewport Beach Apartments with Move-in SpecialsNewport Beach Apartments with ParkingNewport Beach Apartments with Pool
Newport Beach Apartments with Washer-DryerNewport Beach Cheap PlacesNewport Beach Dog Friendly ApartmentsNewport Beach Furnished ApartmentsNewport Beach Luxury PlacesNewport Beach Pet Friendly PlacesNewport Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CA
Buena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bayside

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College