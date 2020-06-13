/
furnished apartments
109 Furnished Apartments for rent in Newport Beach, CA
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
Eastside Costa Mesa
132 Units Available
Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave, Newport Beach, CA
Studio
$1,467
433 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,686
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,051
1001 sqft
Recently renovated, air-conditioned studios, one- and two-bedroom apartments in Newport Beach's Westcliff Plaza shopping, dining and entertainment center. Finishes include cherry wood cabinets and brushed nickel hardware. Community features an outdoor pool and a basketball court.
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
512 Larkspur Ave
512 Larkspur Avenue, Newport Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$8,995
1618 sqft
Private CDM 3 bedroom pool home on double lot - Available as a monthly rental. Welcome to this private fully furnished home in the center of Corona del Mar, where a rare double size lot oasis of relaxation and contemporary convenience greets you.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Newport Beach
1 Unit Available
3014 W. Oceanfront - Lower
3014 W Oceanfront, Newport Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,850
FURNISHED WINTER RENTAL (Begins Mid September And Ends Early June) - This cute one-bedroom oceanfront unit is right in the heart of the Newport Peninsula and close to the Newport pier and all the local attractions.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Trovare
1 Unit Available
4 Tivoli
4 Tivoli Ct, Newport Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1600 sqft
Executive housing and corporate short stays in Newport Coast - MUST CALL FOR AVAILABILITY. Monthly furnished housing starting May 2020.
1 of 40
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Newport Beach
1 Unit Available
3312 W. Oceanfront
3312 West Ocean Front, Newport Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$14,950
3312 W. Oceanfront Available 06/16/20 Furnished Winter Rental (Beginning November and Ending Early June) - Once you check in, you won't want to leave this cool and contemporary newly redone home on the boardwalk near 34th Street.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Newport Beach
1 Unit Available
209 38th Street - 209 38th Street Unit B
209 38th Street, Newport Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,395
1269 sqft
209 38th Street - 209 38th Street Unit B Available 06/16/20 2 Bedroom Beach Condo with Incredible Rooftop Deck - **Furnished 9 MONTH WINTER RENTAL ONLY available mid September 2020 through mid June 2021** This stunning upper 2 bedroom 2 bathroom
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Balboa Island
1 Unit Available
210 Opal Front House
210 Opal Avenue, Newport Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,895
210 Opal Ave.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
430 Carnation Avenue
430 Carnation Avenue, Newport Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$14,970
.5 - Perch Available 06/21/20 Live the Corona Del Mar lifestyle in the gorgeous 3 bed, 2.5 bath fully furnished vacation home. Large 2,000 square foot upstairs unit with ocean views from patio off the living room.
1 of 50
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Pacific Ridge
1 Unit Available
4 Highpoint
4 Highpoint, Newport Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
4088 sqft
Beautiful fully furnished home is situated behind private gates above the Pacific Ocean and adjacent to thousands of acres of dedicated open space.
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
West Newport Beach
1 Unit Available
4006 Channel Place
4006 Channel Place, Newport Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
900 sqft
Amazing Newport Island Rental! A spacious upper unit on Newport Island overlooking the lovely harbor with its own private access.
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Balboa Peninsula Point
1 Unit Available
702 E Oceanfront B
702 E Oceanfront, Newport Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,800
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Furnished - Short term by the week or month or Winter rental - NEWLY REMODELED OCEANFRONT property! On the Boardwalk! Enjoy this Iconic Location, next to the famous Balboa Pier, and easy access to the Balboa Island Ferry. This 2 bdrm.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
311 Marigold Avenue
311 Marigold Avenue, Newport Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
1039 sqft
Beautiful Corona del Mar furnished cottage located one block from the beach on a large 45' lot on one of the best streets in the village. Front house has two bedroomsand one full bath with an open floor plan.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
North Harbor View
1 Unit Available
3541 Lilac Avenue
3541 Lilac Avenue, Newport Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
1800 sqft
AVAILABLE JUNE 3RD! Lengthy Duration Lease of 31 Days or more or Year-round Lease! This Single Level sought after "Upper" is located in the coveted Corona del Mar community, The Terraces.
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
212 Marguerite Avenue
212 Marguerite Avenue, Newport Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$25,000
2500 sqft
Vacation Rental. Leased until Aug 27th, 2019. Ocean view. Built in 2008, 212 Marguerite is an elegantly furnished 2500 sq ft 3 bedroom, 2.
1 of 40
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Crystal Cove
1 Unit Available
82 Sidney Bay Drive
82 Sidney Bay Drive, Newport Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$12,000
2908 sqft
Where art meets architecture! This sophisticated, cosmopolitan and tastefully-appointed Villa is a stunner. Offering two levels with ocean and sunset views, this home is subtle, fashionable and chic.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Ziani
1 Unit Available
27 San Pietro
27 San Pietro, Newport Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
2400 sqft
Welcome to this beautifully decorated and fully furnished turnkey luxurious Tuscan style home in the gated community of Ziani. This popular plan has 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms and offers a ground floor master suite with upgraded master bathroom.
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Balboa Island
1 Unit Available
227 Apolena Avenue
227 Apolena Avenue, Newport Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,250
1078 sqft
Welcome to Balboa Island! This beautiful bungalow is located in the affluent Balboa neighborhood in Newport Beach. The main street is lined with quaint cafes, unique shopping boutiques, and gourmet dining.
1 of 45
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Central Newport Beach
1 Unit Available
209 Cypress Street
209 Cypress Street, Newport Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
1400 sqft
Month to Month Rental Rate - Also Available for Weekly & Nightly rentals. Close to the beach, the bay and the Fun Zone, this newly renovated, completely furnished home is available for short or long term rentals.
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
The Bluffs
1 Unit Available
2142 Vista Dorado
2142 Vista Dorado, Newport Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
1655 sqft
Great single story Three Bedroom / 2 bath townhome located in a pristine community called the Original Bluffs. This home is available for short term or longer term.
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Balboa Peninsula Point
1 Unit Available
2011 Miramar Drive
2011 Miramar Drive, Newport Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,700
2400 sqft
Gorgeous Beach House for the entire family! Fully remodeled in 2004 and pampered ever since! 3 Floors of elegant and beach-function upgrades! Welcoming patio then inside to dining room with expanding table next to the brillliant living room and
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Irvine Terrace
1 Unit Available
1419 Dolphin
1419 Dolphin Ter, Newport Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
2910 sqft
VIEW VIEW VIEW Come and see the most spectacular views in all of Newport Beach/Corona Del Mar. This home features a stunning 180 degree harbor/ocean and Catalina sunset view from this Mid-Century modern single story home ideal for entertaining.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Bayside
1 Unit Available
701 Bayside Drive
701 Bayside Drive, Newport Beach, CA
5 Bedrooms
$20,000
4410 sqft
6 Bedrooms
Ask
Live right at the water's edge on Promontory Bay. This fully furnished bay front home is exquisitely designed to be luxuriously comfortable in the Newport Beach style of waterfront living. With 4,410 sq. ft.
1 of 22
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2700 Ocean Blvd.
2700 Ocean Blvd, Newport Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,995
2000 sqft
Perched Above the Harbor Entrance is this Spectacular CDM Vacation Home - FURNISHED MONTHLY RENTAL available May 2 through June 24, 2020.This lease term will be an initial 2- 3-month lease, possibly longer depending on owner preference.
1 of 21
Last updated April 10 at 02:16am
1 Unit Available
419 1/2 Iris
419 1/2 Iris Ave, Newport Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1540 sqft
Unfurnished or Fully Furnished - long term lease ! Warm interiors, comfortable living at the beach. 1st level-Main floor bedroom or office. On the 2nd level are: soaring ceilings - open concept ...
