Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:12 AM

135 Apartments for rent in Newport Beach, CA with gym

Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
159 Units Available
One Uptown Newport
4201 Jamboree Rd, Newport Beach, CA
Studio
$2,364
621 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,613
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,188
1315 sqft
A boutique community located in the heart of Uptown, Newport Beach, offering residents a choice of three distinct apartment collections designed to suit any lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
Eastside Costa Mesa
132 Units Available
Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave, Newport Beach, CA
Studio
$1,467
433 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,686
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,051
1001 sqft
Recently renovated, air-conditioned studios, one- and two-bedroom apartments in Newport Beach's Westcliff Plaza shopping, dining and entertainment center. Finishes include cherry wood cabinets and brushed nickel hardware. Community features an outdoor pool and a basketball court.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Bayside
6 Units Available
The Waterfront
919 Bayside Dr, Newport Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,400
1513 sqft
Minutes from the water with local walking, jogging, and biking paths nearby. Easy access to Balboa Island. This pet-friendly community features a pool, clubhouse, and garage facilities. Apartments offer fireplaces.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1549 Placentia Ave
1549 Placentia Avenue, Newport Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
2 Bedrooms
Ask
*WALKING DISTANCE TO THE BEACH* 1 Bedroom + 1 Bath - Property Id: 114650 Beautiful Large 1 Bedroom + 1 Bath Newport Villa Apartments 1549 Placentia Ave. Newport Beach, CA 92663 Rent: $1,895.00 Deposit: $1,000.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Eastside Costa Mesa
1 Unit Available
375 Newport Glen Court
375 Newport Glen Court, Newport Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
3999 sqft
Large NB home in gated community w/ private pool located near the Back Bay - Located inside a private gated community of only 11 homes is a spacious 3,999 Sq-ft, four or five bedroom home with three and half baths.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
300 Cagney
300 Cagney Lane, Newport Beach, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1066 sqft
Versailles is one of the best centrally located communities in Newport Beach.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
West Newport Beach
1 Unit Available
611 Lido Park Dr 3E
611 Lido Park Drive, Newport Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$4,400
1080 sqft
This is a great location in a luxurious high rise condominium! Located on the 3rd Floor with beautiful sunsets and views of the turning channel from the living room and bedroom.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Pelican Hill
1 Unit Available
7 Canyon Point
7 Canyon Point, Newport Beach, CA
6 Bedrooms
$65,000
7696 sqft
Prominently positioned on an unobstructed parcel within Newport Coast’s prized gated community, Pelican Hill, this 6 Bedroom suite 8 bathroom property offers a gracious 7696 sqft of living space with 180 degree views of the California Riviera

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Crystal Cove
1 Unit Available
32 wharfside Drive
32 Wharfside, Newport Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$13,500
3100 sqft
This highly upgraded,single-level Crystal Cove home is ideally situated at the end of a cul-de-sac and features a tropical resort inspired backyard with pool, spa, fire pits, grilling area, cabana seating with built-in patio heaters and integrated

1 of 70

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
2301 Pacific Drive
2301 Pacific Drive, Newport Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$24,500
4377 sqft
Available Sept 1, 2020: Spectacular Pacific Drive...

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Newport Center
1 Unit Available
1121 Santa Barbara Drive
1121 Santa Barbara Dr, Newport Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$17,000
2817 sqft
A Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 3 baths contemporary residence offers upscale hotel-style living with 5-star amenities, is situated in the luxurious and exclusive Meridian community mere moments to Fashion Island.

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Crystal Cove
1 Unit Available
82 Sidney Bay Drive
82 Sidney Bay Drive, Newport Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$12,000
2908 sqft
Where art meets architecture! This sophisticated, cosmopolitan and tastefully-appointed Villa is a stunner. Offering two levels with ocean and sunset views, this home is subtle, fashionable and chic.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Newport Center
1 Unit Available
1251 Santa Barbara Drive
1251 Santa Barbara Drive, Newport Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$12,300
2548 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The ultimate in luxury urban lifestyle. The fabulous Meridian at Newport Center offers the finest in quality luxury amenities. Enjoy the pool, spa, lounge areas, BBQ, fitness center, spectacular club room and 24 hour concierge service.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Crystal Cove
1 Unit Available
28 Cliffhouse Bluff
28 Cliffhouse Blf, Newport Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$14,500
3729 sqft
Rare single level estate in Crystal Cove !!! Enjoy stunning panoramic views of the coastline stretching all the way to Palos Verdes, as well as the city light views from this gorgeous Spanish style residence in the guard-gated community of Crystal

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Newport Heights
1 Unit Available
532 Fullerton Avenue
532 Fullerton Avenue, Newport Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$8,500
2238 sqft
Live in a immaculate newly remodeled home with high end construction. Located on a large lot on one of the best streets in Newport Heights, this turnkey, single level home was completely remodeled in 2015- down to a couple of walls.

1 of 12

Last updated May 15 at 06:27pm
One Ford Road
1 Unit Available
8 Sawgrass Drive
8 Sawgrass Drive, Newport Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
3100 sqft
Located on a cul-de-sac with all the charm of a Cape Cod residence, this turnkey Balboa plan 4 features a grassy front yard and private side patio with built-bbq and fountain.
Results within 1 mile of Newport Beach
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
Rancho San Joaquin
24 Units Available
Toscana
35 Via Lucca, Irvine, CA
Studio
$1,705
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,991
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,279
1100 sqft
Located on the edge of Rancho Irvine Golf Course and close to Culver Dr. Charming community featuring volleyball, pool, tennis courts and sauna. Apartments have a modern, fully equipped kitchen and patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Irvine Business Complex
31 Units Available
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive, Irvine, CA
Studio
$1,910
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,303
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,804
1183 sqft
An innovative, modern community with lots of upgrades. On-site golf simulator, resort-style pool, fitness center with a lap pool and culinary courtyard. Near shopping. Large stainless steel appliances, wood-like flooring, and in-home washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
10 Units Available
Huntington Vista
21551 Brookhurst St, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,948
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,920
1400 sqft
Located within walking distance of the beach, these apartments offer contemporary interior design, private balconies and vaulted ceilings. Gym, pools and hot tubs are available on site. Restaurants and a Trader Joe's grocery nearby.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Rancho San Joaquin
18 Units Available
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas, Irvine, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,719
1407 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,785
1556 sqft
Located near to Interstate 405 and assorted greenways. Luxury apartments feature stainless steel appliances, granite counters, ensuite bathrooms and extra storage. Lavish community amenities include a pool, hot tub, outdoor fireplace and concierge. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Westside Costa Mesa
2 Units Available
Camden Sea Palms
1850 Whittier Ave, Costa Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,148
885 sqft
Located equidistant between the Marina Sea Park and the Whittier Elementary School, the Camden Sea Palms apartments are pet-friendly and hot tub-adjacent. Community courtyard, gym, clubhouse and BBQ pit.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 12 at 12:50am
$
Irvine Business Complex
Contact for Availability
Elements
1000 Elements Way, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,325
938 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1333 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1461 sqft
If you are looking for a new home and are considering Elements, we are here to help! As COVID-19 continues to evolve, we have also adapted the way we interact with our guests.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Irvine Business Complex
1 Unit Available
2310 Nolita
2310 Nolita, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,095
684 sqft
$300 Renters Credit W/ May Move In! - One-bedroom condo in Hudson which is a new community of stylish flats in the urban masterplan of Central Park West located in Irvine.

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Irvine Business Complex
1 Unit Available
1408 Scholarship
1408 Scholarship, Irvine, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1274 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 2BR 2BA PLUS A HUGE LOFT, LOCATED IN BEAUTIFUL AVE ONE COMPLEX.
City Guide for Newport Beach, CA

Affectionately known as the OC -- Orange County lies 40 miles south of Los Angeles. In the center of it all is Newport Beach, home to the ultra-status conscious, ultra-rich and ultra-conservative – sort of an über-trifecta.

Newport Beach epitomizes what the rest of the world considers California: Sunshine and beaches and, oh, the beaches. NB is, after all, home to the annual Newport Beach Sandcastle Competition. You’re sure to find a place to park your buns on the eight miles of beaches that Newport offers. After all that sun and sand, though, you’ll need a place to shower and lay your head, so read on future Newpsie. That's what we're calling you.

Some NB neighborhoods, such as Port Streets and Corona del Mar, are primarily residential with few, if any, apartments. To make your search easier, we’ll focus on neighborhoods with plenty of apartment, condo and townhouse rentals. By the way, the median gross rent in all of Newport Beach is $1,774.

Balboa Island

A man-made haven in Newport Bay, Balboa Island’s biggest attraction is the opportunity to live right on the beach. This may also be a negative, especially during the summer tourist season with nosy out-of-towners peering into your yard and windows. Although most of the rentals here are of the vacation variety, there are homes and apartments for residents. Plan on paying a premium to live here or on the adjacent “Little Balboa.” Rents range from $1,400 to $12,500 a month. Balboa and Little Balboa are full of community-minded folks so if you like to get involved in your hood, this is your spot.

The Peninsula

The 3-mile long Balboa Peninsula runs east of 45th Street and wraps its arms around the islands and the harbor. The area around Balboa Pier is where a lot of the young, single crowd lives. Surfers know this area as home to The Wedge, a well-known, treacherous surf spot. A lot of the more inexpensive rentals here are apartments attached to single-family homes and it’ll take a concerted effort to find one of these. A 2-bedroom apartment, a block from the pier, rents for $1,900. Expect to pay a minimum of $2,500 for an oceanfront condo and townhouses on the beach run from $3,000 a month and up. Most of your neighbors here are younger than the median age of all of NB, but, not by much – the median age of residents here is mid 30s.

West Bay

The West Bay area is the most congested part of the city, with people packed onto the beach and lots of college students. Lido Village – the area between the bay and Newport Blvd. and north of 32nd St., offers lofts for $1,100 and other apartments and condos with rents as high as $6,000.

Newport Heights

Although living across the Pacific Coast Highway (PCH to locals) won’t put you seaside, it does have its advantages. Chief among them: lower rent. The area bordered by Newport Blvd, 17th St. and Irvine Ave. is known as Newport Heights and you may just get yourself a 1 bedroom condo for $1,295 a month.

Eastbluff

Since you’re considering a place off the beaten beach path, you might want to take a stroll around the Eastbluff neighborhood. Here, you can snag a 1,000 square foot, fully furnished unit for about $2,000 a month. Folks that live in Eastbluff love it for its proximity to Fashion Island Mall and the Back Bay’s wildlife preserve. Check out the townhomes west of Eastbluff Drive. The views here can be pretty special.

Newport North

Newport North is an older neighborhood, home to a large number of college students. It’s a convenient hood, within walking distance to a huge array of restaurants and bars. Two bedroom apartments here can be had for $1,750, making it quite reasonable with a roommate.

Having trouble with Craigslist Newport Beach? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Newport Beach, CA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Newport Beach renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

