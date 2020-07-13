Apartment List
/
CA
/
newport beach
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:21 AM

112 Apartments for rent in Newport Beach, CA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Newport Beach apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or withi... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
3 Units Available
Bayview
Newport Bay
20102 SW Birch St, Newport Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Newport Bay in Newport Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:23am
3 Units Available
Newport Seaside
1544 Placentia Avenue, Newport Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Newport Seaside in Newport Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
143 Units Available
One Uptown Newport
4201 Jamboree Rd, Newport Beach, CA
Studio
$2,364
621 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,613
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,188
1315 sqft
A boutique community located in the heart of Uptown, Newport Beach, offering residents a choice of three distinct apartment collections designed to suit any lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
3 Units Available
Fairway Villas
20122 Santa Ana Avenue, Newport Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,075
1400 sqft
Experience the tranquility of boutique apartment living at Fairway Villas Apartment Homes.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
4 Units Available
Bayside
The Waterfront
919 Bayside Dr, Newport Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,300
1513 sqft
Minutes from the water with local walking, jogging, and biking paths nearby. Easy access to Balboa Island. This pet-friendly community features a pool, clubhouse, and garage facilities. Apartments offer fireplaces.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
North Harbor View
2660 Point Del Mar
2660 Point Del Mar, Newport Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,750
1933 sqft
Corona Del Mar single family home! This 3 bedrrom 2.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Central Newport Beach
216 21St Street
216 21st Street, Newport Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
930 sqft
216 21St Street A Available 07/25/20 Location! Location! Location! - Rent in the heart of Newport Beach. This ocean property downstairs unit has a total of 2 Bedrooms and 2 Baths 980 Sq Ft - with a private patio and BBQ.

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Eastside Costa Mesa
375 Newport Glen Court
375 Newport Glen Court, Newport Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
3999 sqft
Large NB home in gated community w/ private pool located near the Back Bay - Inquire online for this Newport Beach home! This spacious home is located inside a private gated community of only 11 homes is a spacious 3,999 Sq-ft, four or five bedroom

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Harbor Ridge
2702 HILLSIDE DRIVE
2702 Hillside Drive, Newport Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,395
1519 sqft
Harbor View Knoll! Split Level 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Attached Townhouse, - Harbor View Knoll! Split Level 2 Bedroom 2.

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
512 Larkspur Ave
512 Larkspur Avenue, Newport Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$8,995
1618 sqft
Private CDM 3 bedroom pool home on double lot - Available as a monthly rental. Welcome to this private fully furnished home in the center of Corona del Mar, where a rare double size lot oasis of relaxation and contemporary convenience greets you.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
Central Newport Beach
416 E Balboa Blvd
416 East Balboa Boulevard, Newport Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,050
2200 sqft
The best location at a great price! Large 3-bedroom 2-bathroom is located 1 min walk to Newport beach, the pier and shopping area. Located next to the restaurants, mall, the pier and the bike rentals.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Bayview
80 Baycrest Court
80 Baycrest Court, Newport Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1019 sqft
Turnkey 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom upper level condo located in the heart of Newport Beach in the gated community of Baycrest. This beautiful condo upon entry has vaulted ceilings and is very light and bright.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Harbor View Homes
1946 Port Locksleigh Place
1946 Port Locksleigh Place, Newport Beach, CA
5 Bedrooms
$9,850
4171 sqft
Built in 2000 by Robert McCarthy, this spacious floor plan is comprised of 5 bedrooms (all upstairs), 4.5 bathrooms, plus a main level bonus room convenient as a private home office or playroom.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
506 Poinsettia Avenue
506 Poinsettia Avenue, Newport Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,950
900 sqft
506 Poinsettia is a charming front unit located within walking distance to the heart of CDM.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
717 Jasmine #B Avenue
717 Jasmine Avenue, Newport Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,950
1268 sqft
Tucked in the heart of Corona del Mar, right on the edge of pretty Jasmine View Park and mere blocks from Pacific Coast Highway and CDM village’s best restaurants and shops, this ground floor 2-bed, 2-bath condo is a luxe landing spot for beach city

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
505 Acacia Avenue
505 Acacia Avenue, Newport Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1600 sqft
Enviably located South of PCH minutes from the beach in the heart of Corona Del Mar Village, this three bedroom, three bathroom home boasts a bright, open floor plan and multiple sunny decks and patios for premier indoor-outdoor living.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Newport Ridge
67 Anjou
67 Anjou, Newport Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,850
1740 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom, 3 bath home located in the gated community of "The Summit" in Newport Coast. Shopping centers, hiking trails and parks are just a short walk outside the front door.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
North Bluff
310 Vista Trucha
310 Vista Trucha, Newport Beach, CA
5 Bedrooms
$5,800
2745 sqft
310 Vista Trucha Available 08/28/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
West Newport Beach
3312 W. Oceanfront
3312 West Ocean Front, Newport Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$14,950
Furnished Winter Rental (Beginning November and Ending Early June) - Once you check in, you won't want to leave this cool and contemporary newly redone home on the boardwalk near 34th Street.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Central Newport Beach
111 E. Edgewater
111 E Edgewater Ave, Newport Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
FURNISHED WINTER RENTAL (begins mid-September and ends early June) - FURNISHED WINTER RENTAL (begins mid-September and ends early June) 3 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms Maximum Occupancy 3 1 Parking space Dishwasher Shared Washer/Dryer Executive

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Big Canyon
59 Sea Pine Lane
59 Sea Pine Lane, Newport Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1197 sqft
njoy the peace and serenity of the beautiful views of the Big Canyon Country Club Golf Course from this luxurious two bedroom, two bathroom townhome.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1549 Placentia Ave
1549 Placentia Avenue, Newport Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
2 Bedrooms
Ask
*WALKING DISTANCE TO THE BEACH* 1 Bedroom + 1 Bath - Property Id: 114650 Beautiful Large 1 Bedroom + 1 Bath Newport Villa Apartments 1549 Placentia Ave. Newport Beach, CA 92663 Rent: $1,895.00 Deposit: $1,000.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Cliff Haven
1001 Cliff Drive
1001 Cliff Drive, Newport Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1985 sqft
Quaint and charming three bedroom and two and a half bath furnished or unfurnished rental located on desirable CLIFF Drive. Wood floors, large living room and tile bathrooms. Two main floor bedrooms. Master on the second level.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Balboa Peninsula Point
1541 E Ocean Boulevard
1541 East Ocean Boulevard, Newport Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
1788 sqft
Price shown is per week. Weekly rental, NOT a long term rental. Call for multi-week pricing. Wonderful single family home just a few steps from the sand.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Newport Beach, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Newport Beach apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Newport Beach 1 BedroomsNewport Beach 2 BedroomsNewport Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNewport Beach 3 BedroomsNewport Beach Accessible ApartmentsNewport Beach Apartments under $1,800Newport Beach Apartments under $2,200Newport Beach Apartments under $2,500
Newport Beach Apartments under $2,800Newport Beach Apartments with BalconyNewport Beach Apartments with GarageNewport Beach Apartments with GymNewport Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNewport Beach Apartments with Move-in SpecialsNewport Beach Apartments with ParkingNewport Beach Apartments with Pool
Newport Beach Apartments with Washer-DryerNewport Beach Cheap PlacesNewport Beach Dog Friendly ApartmentsNewport Beach Furnished ApartmentsNewport Beach Luxury PlacesNewport Beach Pet Friendly PlacesNewport Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CA
Buena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bayside

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College