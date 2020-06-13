/
3 bedroom apartments
105 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Newport Beach, CA
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
1 Unit Available
Fairway Villas
20122 Santa Ana Avenue, Newport Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,275
1400 sqft
Experience the tranquility of boutique apartment living at Fairway Villas Apartment Homes.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Crystal Cove
1 Unit Available
64 Sidra Cove
64 Sidra Cove, Newport Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$12,500
3311 sqft
Great Views! Catalina, ocean, Sunsets!!! from this front row, detached condo. Excellent condition - all light colors - flooring, walls, window treatments, etc.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Balboa Peninsula Point
1 Unit Available
1135 E Balboa Boulevard
1135 East Balboa Boulevard, Newport Beach, CA
On the sand between the famed wedge and the Balboa Pier, this beautiful Balboa Peninsula beach home offers panoramic ocean views from each floor.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Newport Ridge
1 Unit Available
18 Menton
18 Menton, Newport Beach, CA
First time in market by original owner in the upscale St. Michel community! This Two story home is highly upgraded and has an additional master bedroom on the second floor, with vaulted ceiling and bay windows.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
430 Carnation Avenue
430 Carnation Avenue, Newport Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$14,970
.5 - Perch Available 06/21/20 Live the Corona Del Mar lifestyle in the gorgeous 3 bed, 2.5 bath fully furnished vacation home. Large 2,000 square foot upstairs unit with ocean views from patio off the living room.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Tesoro
1 Unit Available
5 Portica
5 Portica, Newport Beach, CA
Newport Coast Home with Amazing Views 4 bedroom 3 Bath - Check out this awesome 360 tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=sPvq4Nt8cWS MUST SEE Panoramic Views, in the inviting gated Tesoro Crest Community.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Eastside Costa Mesa
1 Unit Available
375 Newport Glen Court
375 Newport Glen Court, Newport Beach, CA
Large NB home in gated community w/ private pool located near the Back Bay - Located inside a private gated community of only 11 homes is a spacious 3,999 Sq-ft, four or five bedroom home with three and half baths.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Bluff
1 Unit Available
310 Vista Trucha
310 Vista Trucha, Newport Beach, CA
- Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing. Absolutely stunning five bedroom, three bathroom house in Newport Beach.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
222 Heliotrope Avenue
222 Heliotrope Avenue, Newport Beach, CA
Weekly Rental For Corona del Mar Home For Short Term Rental - Weekly rental available for this Corona del Mar ocean view Cape Cod home is an inviting vacation destination with spacious rooms, volume ceilings, french doors and windows, quality custom
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Balboa Island
1 Unit Available
210 Opal Front House
210 Opal Avenue, Newport Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,895
210 Opal Ave.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Newport
1 Unit Available
3067 Corte Portofino
3067 Corte Portofino, Newport Beach, CA
Spectacular 4 Bedroom/3 Bath Home Located in Newport Gated Community - This beautiful, bright home features an open floor plan with formal living room and separate family room perfect for entertaining.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
512 Larkspur Ave
512 Larkspur Avenue, Newport Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$8,995
1618 sqft
Private CDM 3 bedroom pool home on double lot - Available as a monthly rental. Welcome to this private fully furnished home in the center of Corona del Mar, where a rare double size lot oasis of relaxation and contemporary convenience greets you.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Newport Beach
1 Unit Available
3312 W. Oceanfront
3312 West Ocean Front, Newport Beach, CA
3312 W. Oceanfront Available 06/16/20 Furnished Winter Rental (Beginning November and Ending Early June) - Once you check in, you won't want to leave this cool and contemporary newly redone home on the boardwalk near 34th Street.
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Central Newport Beach
1 Unit Available
416 E Balboa Blvd
416 East Balboa Boulevard, Newport Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,050
2200 sqft
The best location at a great price! Large 3-bedroom 2-bathroom is located 1 min walk to Newport beach, the pier and shopping area. Located next to the restaurants, mall, the pier and the bike rentals.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
West Newport Beach
1 Unit Available
7 Balboa Coves
7 Marcus Avenue, Newport Beach, CA
Summer by the Sea, completely renovated - gorgeous 4 BR / 4 BA Home; 2,700 square feet. 128' of water frontage, including a private 75' dock. This home is in the gated waterfront community of Balboa Coves in Newport Beach.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
609 Begonia Avenue
609 Begonia Ave, Newport Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
1881 sqft
One of the BEST QUIET LOCATIONS IN CORONA DEL MAR VILLAGE! A custom home rest upon the ocean side of PCH. Close to Begonia park.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
617 Carnation 1/2
617 Carnation Avenue, Newport Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2400 sqft
This Wonderful Home has Gorgeous Rich Hardwood Flooring.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Central Newport Beach
1 Unit Available
1012 W Balboa Boulevard W
1012 West Balboa Boulevard, Newport Beach, CA
Welcome to the famous Newport Beach where you can relax and enjoy life everyday after work. Featuring 4 Bedroom 2 Bath. Second floor unit of triplex on the highly desirable Balboa Peninsula.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Balboa Island
1 Unit Available
116 Collins Avenue
116 Collins Avenue, Newport Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,975
1100 sqft
Lower unit #116, 1150 square ft. , 3 bedrooms/ 2 bath ... Beach life unit. This home has been completely remodeled, with hardwood floors through out , granite counter tops , new kitchen and appliances, both bathrooms completely redone.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Balboa Island
1 Unit Available
225 GRAND CANAL
225 Grand Canal, Newport Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1567 sqft
BALBOA ISLAND VACATION RENTAL - ON THE CANAL! AVAILABLE MID JULY THROUGH AUGUST 2020. NO WINTER/ANNUAL RENTAL AVAILABLE.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Newport Heights
1 Unit Available
522 Aliso Avenue
522 Aliso Avenue, Newport Beach, CA
Don’t miss the opportunity to rent the crown jewel of Newport Heights. With over 5,800 square feet of elegantly designed living space, this home is truly spectacular.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
West Newport Beach
1 Unit Available
621 Lido Park Drive
621 Lido Park Drive, Newport Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$9,950
2500 sqft
BAY FRONT PENTHOUSE / 2500 SQ FT ON ONE LEVEL - END UNIT WITH BAY, HARBOR, and OCEAN VIEWS FROM FRONT AND BACK OF HOME. Remodeled and sharing only one wall, this property has a very private ambiance.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Pelican Hill
1 Unit Available
7 Canyon Point
7 Canyon Point, Newport Beach, CA
Prominently positioned on an unobstructed parcel within Newport Coast’s prized gated community, Pelican Hill, this 6 Bedroom suite 8 bathroom property offers a gracious 7696 sqft of living space with 180 degree views of the California Riviera
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Balboa Peninsula Point
1 Unit Available
2210 Channel Road
2210 Channel Road, Newport Beach, CA
Major Newport Beach Bay Front Estate for lease.
