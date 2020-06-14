/
1 bedroom apartments
190 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Newport Beach, CA
Eastside Costa Mesa
129 Units Available
Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave, Newport Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,686
688 sqft
Recently renovated, air-conditioned studios, one- and two-bedroom apartments in Newport Beach's Westcliff Plaza shopping, dining and entertainment center. Finishes include cherry wood cabinets and brushed nickel hardware. Community features an outdoor pool and a basketball court.
Bayview
4 Units Available
Newport Bay
20102 SW Birch St, Newport Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
734 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Newport Bay in Newport Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!
159 Units Available
One Uptown Newport
4201 Jamboree Rd, Newport Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,613
830 sqft
A boutique community located in the heart of Uptown, Newport Beach, offering residents a choice of three distinct apartment collections designed to suit any lifestyle.
1 Unit Available
1549 Placentia Ave
1549 Placentia Avenue, Newport Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
*WALKING DISTANCE TO THE BEACH* 1 Bedroom + 1 Bath - Property Id: 114650 Beautiful Large 1 Bedroom + 1 Bath Newport Villa Apartments 1549 Placentia Ave. Newport Beach, CA 92663 Rent: $1,895.00 Deposit: $1,000.
West Newport Beach
1 Unit Available
3014 W. Oceanfront - Lower
3014 W Oceanfront, Newport Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,850
FURNISHED WINTER RENTAL (Begins Mid September And Ends Early June) - This cute one-bedroom oceanfront unit is right in the heart of the Newport Peninsula and close to the Newport pier and all the local attractions.
West Newport Beach
1 Unit Available
611 Lido Park Dr 3E
611 Lido Park Drive, Newport Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$4,400
1080 sqft
This is a great location in a luxurious high rise condominium! Located on the 3rd Floor with beautiful sunsets and views of the turning channel from the living room and bedroom.
1 Unit Available
422 Fernleaf Avenue
422 Fernleaf Avenue, Newport Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,600
600 sqft
Absolute Doll House. Ideal BEACH COTTAGE BUNGALOW on south side of Pacific Coast Highway. - Rear unit - Efficiency. Incredible charm. Has a great fireplace to snuggle around on those chilly beach days.
1 Unit Available
416 Narcissus
416 Narcissus Avenue, Newport Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
700 sqft
Location, Location, Location...This Cozy 1 bedroom 1 bath home has been updated with new cabinets, granite counter tops and newer bathroom and shower. the home is very light and bright.
Results within 1 mile of Newport Beach
Irvine Business Complex
31 Units Available
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,097
796 sqft
An innovative, modern community with lots of upgrades. On-site golf simulator, resort-style pool, fitness center with a lap pool and culinary courtyard. Near shopping. Large stainless steel appliances, wood-like flooring, and in-home washers and dryers.
11 Units Available
Missions At Back Bay
1330 Bristol St, Costa Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,710
754 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with large bedrooms, black or stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans and walk-in closets. Easy access to 405, 55 and 73 and close to the South Coast Plaza.
Rancho San Joaquin
24 Units Available
Toscana
35 Via Lucca, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,931
814 sqft
Located on the edge of Rancho Irvine Golf Course and close to Culver Dr. Charming community featuring volleyball, pool, tennis courts and sauna. Apartments have a modern, fully equipped kitchen and patio/balcony.
11 Units Available
Huntington Vista
21551 Brookhurst St, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,948
715 sqft
Located within walking distance of the beach, these apartments offer contemporary interior design, private balconies and vaulted ceilings. Gym, pools and hot tubs are available on site. Restaurants and a Trader Joe's grocery nearby.
Irvine Business Complex
Contact for Availability
Elements
1000 Elements Way, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,325
938 sqft
If you are looking for a new home and are considering Elements, we are here to help! As COVID-19 continues to evolve, we have also adapted the way we interact with our guests.
Irvine Business Complex
1 Unit Available
2310 Nolita
2310 Nolita, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,095
684 sqft
$300 Renters Credit W/ May Move In! - One-bedroom condo in Hudson which is a new community of stylish flats in the urban masterplan of Central Park West located in Irvine.
Irvine Business Complex
1 Unit Available
2442 Watermarke Place
2442 Watermarke, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
746 sqft
Welcome to Watermarke Place! Private, fourth-floor condo with one of the best views in Watermarke features 1 bedroom and 1 bath with a community garage. The kitchen features granite countertops, wood cabinetry.
1 Unit Available
21861 Oceanbreeze Lane
21861 Oceanbreeze Lane, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
300 sqft
Private entry, Fully furnished large master suite. walk, bike to beach and Trader Joe's. Convenient location close to FWY's, airports, beach, Newport Beach, downtown Huntington Beach, bike trails. No smoking, no pets, 1 person only.
Irvine Business Complex
1 Unit Available
5045 Scholarship
5045 Scholarship, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,650
1175 sqft
Turnkey and Move In Ready. This beautiful light filled high rise home offers fantastic views of the hills above the wildlife sanctuary by day and city light and neighborhood views at night.
Irvine Business Complex
1 Unit Available
8044 Scholarship
8044 Scholarship, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,550
1188 sqft
***Call Veronica for Showing 714-336-5551***This adorable turnkey single level home offers the finest finishes and ammenities in Irvine's most exclusive high rise community known as The Plaza.
Irvine Business Complex
1 Unit Available
1106 Scholarship
1106 Scholarship, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,875
734 sqft
Upscale Single Story, Ground Level Condo! This condo features an open floor plan on one level with spacious master bedroom and covered patio. The kitchen is upgraded with maple cabinets, granite counters and wood flooring.
Results within 5 miles of Newport Beach
Irvine Business Complex
44 Units Available
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,880
760 sqft
This charming community sits in a tranquil, residential area. It is a newly constructed, luxury apartment community with an urban living vibe. Fitness room, electric car charging, and yoga studio provided.
Fountain Valley
9 Units Available
The Galleria Apartment Homes
16425 Harbor Blvd, Fountain Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,865
678 sqft
Complex in the center of Fountain Valley. Spacious apartments with access to community garden, fitness center, heated pool and spa. Close to Mile Square Regional Park and Fountain Valley Recreation Center.
30 Units Available
Vantis
90 Vantis Dr, Aliso Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,990
763 sqft
Luxury units feature hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances. Property offers residents a pool, hot tub, game room, pool table and shuffleboard. Gym and yoga. Pet-friendly community with dog park. Smoke-free community.
Woodbridge
37 Units Available
Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,708
656 sqft
Units include granite counters, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly community includes parking, pool, gym and hot tub. Located in the master-planned community of Woodbridge, close to schools, parks and dining.
Westpark
11 Units Available
Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,769
715 sqft
Attractive gated apartments in sunny California, with a sustainable living policy. Conveniently located by Irvine Business Complex, minutes from the San Diego Freeway. Clubhouse, tennis court and two swimming pools on site.
