Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated oven range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse elevator fire pit gym pool hot tub internet access tennis court dogs allowed cats allowed pet friendly

Eight 80 Newport Beach feature remarkable amenities and stylish Newport Beach apartments. Select apartment homes feature updated kitchens, cherry finish wood cabinetry, and brushed nickel accents. Our residents enjoy the largest heated pool in Newport Beach, spas, and fitness centers as well as lounge areas with outdoor fire pits. In addition to convenient on-site amenities, our apartments in Newport Beach provide close proximity to great shopping, dining, and entertainment venues. Eight 80 Newport Beach is just minutes from the 73 Toll Road, the 405 and 55 Freeways, great southern California beaches, and Castaways Park. Visit Eight 80 Newport Beach today for a tour of our remarkable amenities and features. We are excited to be able to provide several flexible touring options, including self-guided and virtual tours. Schedule a self-guided tour to explore the community independently or tour virtually with one of our leasing associates!