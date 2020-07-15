Newport Seacrest Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets hardwood floors bathtub granite counters oven recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking pool bike storage 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cc payments e-payments green community online portal package receiving

Welcome Home to Newport Seacrest Apartment Homes. Live in one of the most prestigious neighborhoods; walking distance to the ocean in the heart of Newport Beach. Enjoy the cool ocean breeze from the patio of your Newport Seacrest Apartment. Everything you ever wanted from beach living is just down the street: go surfing, walking, jogging, cycling, or sun bathing. Your surrounded by world class restaurants, shopping, and entertainment. Award winning Hoag Hospital is half a mile from your doors step. With PCH, Superior, and the 55 freeway close by, you have convenient access to all Southern California has to offer. Shop and dine at cool local spots, or in renowned centers like South Coast Plaza and Fashion Island.