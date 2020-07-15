All apartments in Newport Beach
Newport Seacrest Apartments
Newport Seacrest Apartments

843 W 15th St · (949) 799-0748
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

843 W 15th St, Newport Beach, CA 92663

Price and availability

VERIFIED 32 MIN AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Newport Seacrest Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
hardwood floors
bathtub
granite counters
oven
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bike storage
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cc payments
e-payments
green community
online portal
package receiving
Welcome Home to Newport Seacrest Apartment Homes. Live in one of the most prestigious neighborhoods; walking distance to the ocean in the heart of Newport Beach. Enjoy the cool ocean breeze from the patio of your Newport Seacrest Apartment. Everything you ever wanted from beach living is just down the street: go surfing, walking, jogging, cycling, or sun bathing. Your surrounded by world class restaurants, shopping, and entertainment. Award winning Hoag Hospital is half a mile from your doors step. With PCH, Superior, and the 55 freeway close by, you have convenient access to all Southern California has to offer. Shop and dine at cool local spots, or in renowned centers like South Coast Plaza and Fashion Island.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $600- 1 Bedroom; $700 - 2 Bedroom
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $400
limit: 2
rent: $50
restrictions: Under 35 lbs, breed restriction contact leasing office
Dogs
deposit: $400
rent: $50
restrictions: Breed & Weight Restriction Applies
Cats
deposit: $400
rent: $50
Parking Details: Covered lot. Off-street parking;Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Newport Seacrest Apartments have any available units?
Newport Seacrest Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does Newport Seacrest Apartments have?
Some of Newport Seacrest Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Newport Seacrest Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Newport Seacrest Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Newport Seacrest Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Newport Seacrest Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Newport Seacrest Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Newport Seacrest Apartments offers parking.
Does Newport Seacrest Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Newport Seacrest Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Newport Seacrest Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Newport Seacrest Apartments has a pool.
Does Newport Seacrest Apartments have accessible units?
No, Newport Seacrest Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Newport Seacrest Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Newport Seacrest Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Newport Seacrest Apartments have units with air conditioning?
No, Newport Seacrest Apartments does not have units with air conditioning.
