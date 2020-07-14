Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Fairway Villas.
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
bbq/grill
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Experience the tranquility of boutique apartment living at Fairway Villas Apartment Homes. Conveniently located in Newport Beach near Eastside Costa Mesa, a short distance to award winning restaurants, shopping, entertainment and breathtaking nature trails. Choose one of our newly remodeled single story 2 bedrooms or our spacious 3-bedroom two story townhomes with private backyard. Our stunning renovation includes quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, upgraded cabinetry, custom two-tone paint, and plank flooring.Imagine the privacy of growing a garden in your very own backyard and the convenience of washer/dryer hooks ups. Our BBQ area is the perfect place to unwind and prepare a meal to take back home or enjoy by our playground. If you want a night off of cooking come down to our Taco Night, held twice a month.
Our onsite management team offers stellar customer service with a personal touch. Take a tour today, we are here to help you find your dream home.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 1-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 Per Applicant
Deposit: 2 Beds: $500, 3 Beds: $750
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $400
limit: 2
rent: $50 per pet
Dogs
restrictions: The following dog breeds (full or mixed breeds) are not acceptable: Pit Bull, Staffordshire Terrier, Rottweiler, German Shepherd, Presa Canarios, Chow Chow, Doberman Pinscher, Akita, Wolf-Hybrid, Mastiff, Cane Corsos, Great Dane, Alaskan Malamute, Siberian Husky
Parking Details: Garage lot. Surface lot. false.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Fairway Villas have any available units?
Fairway Villas has 3 units available starting at $3,075 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Fairway Villas have?
Some of Fairway Villas's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Fairway Villas currently offering any rent specials?
Fairway Villas is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Fairway Villas pet-friendly?
Yes, Fairway Villas is pet friendly.
Does Fairway Villas offer parking?
Yes, Fairway Villas offers parking.
Does Fairway Villas have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Fairway Villas offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Fairway Villas have a pool?
No, Fairway Villas does not have a pool.
Does Fairway Villas have accessible units?
No, Fairway Villas does not have accessible units.
Does Fairway Villas have units with dishwashers?
No, Fairway Villas does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Fairway Villas have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Fairway Villas has units with air conditioning.