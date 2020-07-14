Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground bbq/grill garage cats allowed dogs allowed

Experience the tranquility of boutique apartment living at Fairway Villas Apartment Homes. Conveniently located in Newport Beach near Eastside Costa Mesa, a short distance to award winning restaurants, shopping, entertainment and breathtaking nature trails. Choose one of our newly remodeled single story 2 bedrooms or our spacious 3-bedroom two story townhomes with private backyard. Our stunning renovation includes quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, upgraded cabinetry, custom two-tone paint, and plank flooring.Imagine the privacy of growing a garden in your very own backyard and the convenience of washer/dryer hooks ups. Our BBQ area is the perfect place to unwind and prepare a meal to take back home or enjoy by our playground. If you want a night off of cooking come down to our Taco Night, held twice a month.



Our onsite management team offers stellar customer service with a personal touch. Take a tour today, we are here to help you find your dream home.